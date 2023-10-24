The Big Picture Chip and Joanna Gaines have launched a podcast network called Blind Nil Audio, featuring inspiring and empowering content that aims to bring people together.

The network's first two shows are 50 Fires: A Conversation of Money and Meaning hosted by author Carl Richards, and This Morning Walk hosted by Alex Elle and Libby DeLana.

Chip and Joanna will also have their own podcast called The Stories We Tell, and are currently working on other projects including the opening of their hotel, The Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have built an impressive reality TV empire, and they recently announced they have expanded to include a podcast network. The Fixer Upper stars already have two shows lined up for Blind Nil Audio, the name of their new podcast network under their existing company, Blind Nil Media. Here's what Chip and Joanna shared about their podcast network and the first two shows.

Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce New Podcast Network

PEOPLE Magazine reported on Oct. 11, the first episodes from Chip and Joanna's new podcast network, Blind Nil Audio, were released. The Fixer Upper couple promises that all programs from the network will "feature inspiring and empowering content that will inform, entertain, and catalyze new ways of thinking to expand perspectives and bring people together."

Chip and Joanna already have a thriving empire consisting of the Magnolia Network, multiple reality TV shows, brick-and-mortar businesses, several books, a home decor line, and more. Podcasting is a new venture for the couple, who shared they "believe in the power of storytelling and are excited to explore new formats with this platform."

The company launched two shows, the new series 50 Fires: A Conversation of Money and Meaning, and the pre-existing This Morning Walk. 50 Fires is hosted by author and financial planner Carl Richards, and features "hard conversations that will make people laugh, cry, and most importantly, navigate the complexities of money while uncovering the profoundly personal nature of our financial choices." The first episode, titled "Walking Away From Wall Street," spotlights guest Khe Hy. The former Managing Director at BlackRock's hedge fund division explains his experience of leaving Wall Street to explore and redefine his relationship with money. Episode 2, "Making Space For Art (While Also Earning a Living," features poet, professor, and public intellectual Caroline Randall Williams offering her take on the dynamics between education, wealth, and social standing.

This Morning Walk has several episodes pre-dating their collaboration with Chip and Joanna's Blind Nil Audio, and launched season 2 with the new podcast network. It is hosted by New York Times Bestselling author Alex Elle and Creative Director Libby DeLana. They reflect on how daily walks keep them grounded and share the lessons they've learned on their walking paths. "It's deeper than walking," says Alex. "It's about slowing down, looking up, and finding clarity in your daily life." The Oct. 18 episode is titled "Trust the Whispers" and focuses on self-care and putting one's own needs first. "Prioritizing yourself is not selfish, but a powerful act of love that benefits your community," reads the episode description. "Alex and Libby discuss how nourishing your own needs can enable you to intentionally and mindfully uplift those around you. Embrace the reality of listening to your own inner whispers by carving out the space for you to hear them as part of a daily and weekly practice."

As for the Gaines,' fans can expect to hear more on Joanna's podcast, The Stories We Tell, which launched in November 2022. The couple is also keeping busy with several other projects, such as the opening of their Waco, Texas hotel, The Hotel 1928, which is now taking reservations.