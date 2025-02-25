For the longest time, HGTV's personalities were industry experts who helped home viewers learn the tricks of the trade, secrets to the designs, and instruct them on how to buy their forever home. But then, Fixer Upper arrived, and Chip and Joanna Gaines changed the game. They became the gold standard of HGTV couples. Their exceptional chemistry inspired countless couple-led series. Even in their prime, the couple jumped ship to embark on their own home and garden empire. It was near impossible to love Chip and Joanna.

Unlike docufollow series on networks like Bravo, HGTV primarily focuses on positivity. But inside Chip and Joanna's marriage, it wasn't as perfect as viewers were asked to believe. Over the years, the celebrity couple have taken opportunities to divulge the dark side of the relationship. Between the struggle of balancing work and play, the reality of fame, and some behind-the-scenes drama, there have been times in which Chip and Joanna's marriage seemed in trouble. And some of these moments might shock you.