The Big Picture Chip and Joanna Gaines are developing four new reality shows for Max, covering a range of interests from talent competitions to social experiments. The shows aim to provide a co-viewing experience for families filled with surprise, delight, and authenticity.

The shows in development include a talent competition, a bold social experiment where families live as pioneers, a competition featuring roller-skating crews, and a light-hearted competition show, are also in the works.

The Magnolia Network, founded by the longtime couple partnered with Warner Brothers Discovery, focuses on family-oriented programming.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are bringing more family-friendly content to Max. Their production company, Magnolia Network, has just announced the new reality shows in development for a 2024 release. The shows that are currently in development run the gamut of reality tv genres, and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The network shared these words regarding this new project,

“From ambitious large-scale competitions to out-of-the-box social experiments, this new premium content initiative will create a co-viewing experience in Max for families to watch and enjoy together, filled with elements of surprise, delight, and authenticity.”

The Magnolia Network was founded by the Gaines’ in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, and puts a focus on family-oriented programming. Chip and Joanna Gaines first gained popularity on their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, and they have become a staple for home improvement lovers ever since. The couple is excited about the new initiative, and said,

“Our hope for this network has always been to give families the opportunity to watch authentic, thoughtful storytelling together, so we are thrilled to offer a new expansion of this vision to Max. These shows will celebrate second chances, risk-taking, imagination, perseverance, and family connection, with so many more ideas to come.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Has 4 Series In Development for Max

The HGTV Stars' Shows Range from Competitions to Social Experiments

Image via HGTV

What can Chip and Joanna’s fans anticipate from the new project with Max? As of right now, there are four shows in the development process. The shows cover a variety of interests, from competitions to social experiments.

First, there is Second Chance Stage (current working title) which is described as,

“A talent competition that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside a second chance at their big break.”

There is also a social experiment show in the works called, Back to the Frontier (current working title). The series description states,

“Families will leave the 21st century behind to live as 1800s pioneers in this bold social experiment that will test their strength, stamina, and sense of humor.”

Another competition series in the works is Roller Jam (current working title), which will feature,

“The top roller-skating crews in the country [will] compete to see who will be crowned America's best roller-dancing team.”

For those who love blending the sill with the competitive, there’s the show Human vs. Hamster, which is thankfully not a working title but the official series name. Human vs. Hamster is described as,

“A light and irreverent competition show where groups of people go head-to-head with hamsters in scaled games of strength, smarts, and agility to find out, “Who is the superior species: humans or hamsters?"

One can only hope humans are smarter than hamsters, but based on what’s been seen on prior similar shows like Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, there’s a good chance the humans might not win every time. Allison Page, who is the President of the Magnolia Network, had this to say about the new partnership with Max,

“We’re excited to unveil a fun and broad slate of new shows intended to bring families together for engaging, playful, and inspiring co-viewing experiences. We recognized a white space in Max for fun, family-friendly content with unique formats and imaginative competition shows. We seized the opportunity to use our storytelling expertise to help bring these concepts to life and are thrilled to partner with Max to build a content offering the whole family will love.”

As of right now, all the shows currently in development are slated to premiere in 2024.