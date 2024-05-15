The Big Picture Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with three new shows on Max featuring Jordin Sparks, Martina McBride, and more stars!

Roller Jam, Second Chance Stage, and Human vs. Hamster are part of the exciting unscripted slate coming to Max this fall.

Magnolia Network president Allison Page is excited about the new shows, aiming to surprise and delight viewers of all ages.

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines made a name for themselves with the show Fixer Upper and fans fell in love with the couple as they revitalized old homes in Texas together. But the show ended in 2018 after five seasons and fans have missed the Gaines family. Now though, they are working on producing new shows on Max! The couple is behind three new series heading to the streaming platform, called Roller Jam, Second Chance Stage, and Human vs. Hamster. The line-up of stars set for the shows includes Jordin Sparks, Martina McBride, Taye Diggs, Johnny Weir, and more. They also have a show titled Back to the Frontier coming as well.

Roller Jam "is a six-episode competition series featuring the top roller-skating crews in the country dancing through the decades for a chance to win a $150,000 cash prize and a $10,000 donation to their local rink." Hosted by Sparks, the series will feature Weir and Terrell Ferguson as judges along with a celebrity guest judge for each episode! Second Chance Stage is an 8-episode competition series "that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside for years, even decades, a second chance at their big break. With performances ranging from dancing to singing to stand-up comedy and more, one winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize in front of an audience full of talent scouts, agents, and producers looking for the next big star." Judges include McBride and Diggs with Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner and sports broadcaster Emmanuel Acho hosting.

The next series is Human vs. Hamster. It is described as "a cheeky 8-episode competition series where the world’s most remarkable pet hamsters go toe-to-toe with teams of humans in scaled challenges that will test their speed, strength, agility – and, of course, their eating prowess – all for the sake of answering the burning question: 'Which species is superior, humans or hamsters?' The team who wins the most challenges against the hamsters moves on to an epic obstacle course – The Cage – where they must escape before the hamsters to win." Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman will host with football commentator Kyle Brandt and their resident hamster enthusiast Brian Balthazar. And finally, Back to the Frontier is also an 8-episode series slated for early 2025 "that will follow three families transported back in time for two months of life on the 1800s American frontier."

Magnolia Network Is Thrilled to Expand Its Unscripted Slate

When talking about the new line-up of shows produced by the Gaines, their production house, Magnolia Network, is excited about the line-up they have coming to Max.“We’re thrilled to launch this fun, ambitious, and expansive unscripted slate on Max this fall,” said Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network. “By leveraging our storytelling and production expertise for these imaginative formats, we aim to surprise and delight viewers of all ages and create opportunities for families and friends to enjoy together.”

Roller Jam, Second Chance Stage, and Human vs. Hamster will premiere on Max this fall. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. In the meantime, you can watch Fixer Upper on the streamer right now.

Fixer Upper Release Date May 13, 2013 Cast Chip Gaines , Joanna Gaines Main Genre Reality

