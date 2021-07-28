The lovable chipmunk troublemakers Chip 'n' Dale have been an iconic duo for over 75 years, capturing the hearts of children and adults alike. From their debut in the 1943 short Private Pluto to their popular television series Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers (1988-1993), the logical Chip and the carefree Dale have had no shortage of memorable adventures, whether it's stealing food from Donald Duck to solving crimes with the help of their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper.

The new Disney + animated series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life brings these chipmunks back to the small screen for some more classic adventures, but this time, Chip 'n' Dale are stirring up trouble in the big city. Directed by Jean Cayrol, the series brings a modern spin to the classic duo and introduces a new generation to the wild and wonderful world of Chip 'n' Dale.

Of course, the series wouldn't be complete without a ton of hidden Easter eggs and fun appearances by some of Disney's most beloved characters. Check out our exclusive full list of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life Easter eggs below.

Keep an eye out for an iconic uniform! In Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, Dale at one point wears a very similar Hawaiian shirt to the one he wore in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the 1989 television series in which the dynamic duo become pint-sized detectives running their own detective agency. In Rescue Rangers, Dale wears a red and yellow Hawaiian shirt, a reflection of his creative 一 and sometimes too carefree 一 approach to crime fighting.

Notice any familiar (fuzzy) faces? Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life sneaks in an homage to our favorite Lady and the Tramp pups: Toughy, Peg, and Boris.

pups: Toughy, Peg, and Boris. Is that a tutu we see? Hyacinth Hippo, the lead of the dancers of the daytime in Fantasia , pirouettes her way into a cameo.

, pirouettes her way into a cameo. Clarice, the dazzling chipmunk who never fails to capture Chip and Dale's heart, makes several appearances in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. In the series, Clarice wears a flower in her hair, a direct reference to her design seen in the 1952 animated short Two Chips and a Miss where she made her debut as Chip and Dale's love interest.

where she made her debut as Chip and Dale's love interest. What is an adventure without everyone's favorite loyal and lovable pup? Mickey's faithful pup Pluto makes several appearances in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. You might even catch him sharing a romantic plate of something delicious with someone special...

Fifi, Pluto's love interest, also makes a few appearances in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. Fifi the Peke is Minnie's Mouse's pet. The sweet, mischievous Pekingese pup made her television debut in 1933 in a Mickey Mouse short called Puppy Love and has appeared in several more shorts. She is also the mother of Pluto's Quin-puplets (see below).

short called and has appeared in several more shorts. She is also the mother of Pluto's Quin-puplets (see below). Pluto's Quin-puplets (puppies) also snag a few cute moments of screen time in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. These adorable mini look-alikes of Pluto appeared in Pluto's Quin-puplets , the first Pluto cartoon not part of the Silly Symphonies series of animated short forms that ran from 1929 to 1939.

, the first Pluto cartoon not part of the series of animated short forms that ran from 1929 to 1939. Unfortunately, it's not all fun and games, love, and puppies. Pluto's frequent arch-nemesis Butch the Bulldog manages to grab some screen time in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. He first appeared in 1940 in a short called Bone Trouble where Pluto made a terrible mistake and tried to steal his bone, sealing their long-term feud. Recent appearances show Butch as the pet of Pete, Mickey Mouse's nemesis. He is bound to be stirring up trouble for Chip and Dale in Park Life.

where Pluto made a terrible mistake and tried to steal his bone, sealing their long-term feud. Recent appearances show Butch as the pet of Pete, Mickey Mouse's nemesis. He is bound to be stirring up trouble for Chip and Dale in Park Life. Butch isn't the only villain sneaking around in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. The Beagle Boys, the infamous family of criminals, make several appearances throughout the series. These nefarious beagles most often appear in Ducktales , but they have also appeared in Mickey Mouse, Disney +'s The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse , and many other television shows.

, but they have also appeared in Mickey Mouse, Disney +'s , and many other television shows. Donald Duck has a long history with Chip and Dale, so it should come as no surprise that he will appear in Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. Donald has been a long-term nemesis for the impish chipmunks ever since the 1947 short Chip an' Dale.

The first episode of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes premiere weekly on Wednesdays.

