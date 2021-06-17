Disney has revealed the opening credits for the upcoming Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life animated series, set to premiere on Disney+ next month. The opening credits were released with some new key art, highlighting the series distinctive art style.

The opening credit of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life features the two chipmunks trying to hold on to a hazelnut while they traverse a chaotic park. In the opening credits, we can see some of the other classic Disney characters that’ll be part of the show, such as Pluto, Butch, a Beagle Boy, and Donald Duck’s feet.

Image via Disney

RELATED:‌ Disney Reveals the Cast and Delightful Premise for the New 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' Movie

Contrary to previous iterations of the duo, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life will focus on non-verbal narratives with a lot of slapstick comedy. The art style reflects this artistic choice by using a cartoonish style in which characters get stretched around to underline their actions. The series is produced by Marc du Pontavice and directed by Jean Cayrol at Xilam Animation. Vincent Artaud serves as the series composer.

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life will premiere on Disney+ on July 28. Check out the series’ opening credits, synopsis, and new key art below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life:

“Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they're best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.”

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'DuckTales' Scripted Podcast Featuring Disney XD Cast to Debut After Show’s Series Finale

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Loki’: What Are Those Reset Charges and What Do They Do? Head writer Michael Waldron explains, but also cautions that everything may not be what it seems.

Read Next