The live-action/animation action-comedy Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers film has won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. A continuation of the three-decade-old cartoon series of the same name, the film premiered on the Disney+ streaming service in May to positive reviews. Rescue Rangers edged out fellow nominees Ray Donovan: The Movie, Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon, The Survivor and Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.

Critics praised the film’s meta-commentary and voice performances, and compared it favorably to Space Jam: A New Legacy, another live-action/animated hybrid that took digs at the film industry, but was trashed upon release. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime, in his glowing review, called Rescue Rangers “an ingenious parody of our IP-obsessed culture that also manages to show how joyous and brilliant this combination and celebration of old properties can be when done extremely well.”

Directed by Akiva Schaffer and featuring the voices of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale, respectively, the film takes off years after the two characters, in a self-aware twist, became household names thanks to the original cartoon series. Having fallen out over creative differences and a perceived backstabbing, the two has-beens are forced to join forces after they find themselves embroiled in the disappearance of their old friend Monty.

RELATED: ‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’: The Best Cameos, Easter Egg-Packed Scenes, and References

Schaffer is perhaps best known as a member of the comedy group The Lonely Island, alongside Samberg and Jorma Taccone. As a film director, he has helmed Hot Rod, The Watch, and the criminally underrated Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. He also co-produced the well-received 2020 time loop comedy Palm Springs. Rescue Rangers is easily the biggest budget that he has ever worked with; the cinematography, for instance, was handled by Zack Snyder’s regular DP Larry Fong, while the score was composed by blockbuster veteran Bryan Tyler. The film’s visual style (and gumshoe tone) was a throwback to director Robert Zemeckis’ groundbreaking Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The original cartoon series ran for 65 episodes between 1989 and 1990. The characters were originally created in the early ‘40s, and appeared in a series of shorts that ran till the mid-50s.

The film also features KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. You can watch our interview with Schaffer here, and read the film’s official synopsis down below: