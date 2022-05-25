There are almost too many cameos and references in 'Rescue Rangers' to keep track of, so we've rounded up some of the best from the new Disney+ film.

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers.Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers brings us to like a world where animated characters exist alongside human beings, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Who Framed Roger Rabbit. But Rescue Rangers isn’t just packed with Disney characters, the film is brimming with an absurd amount of cameos, surprises, and left-field appearances, to the point that the viewer would probably have to keep pressing pause to catch everything. In fact, one of the most insane things about Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is how Disney even made this film to begin with. Director Akiva Schaffer embraces this world of ridiculous possibilities, one where all of Seth Rogen's animated characters apparently exist, and Ugly Sonic is struggling to remain relevant.

With so much to unpack with Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, let’s take a look at some of the best appearances and cameo-packed scenes in the new Disney+ film.

90s Dance Party

Back in the 90s, the Rescue Rangers were huge—both in our world and the world of the Rescue Rangers movie. Rescue Rangers shows us what it was like to party with Chip and Dale back in the day by showing us a 90s-set party attended by the crime-fighting duo. Naturally DJing the party is MC Skat Kat, alongside Paula Abdul—both stars of the “Opposites Attract” music video.

As Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) points out, they were dancing the Roger Rabbit with Roger Rabbit, so it only makes sense that the previously-framed rabbit is also on the dance floor (a bottle of Dip can be seen later in the film, but don’t tell Roger that), along with the Three Little Pigs from Disney’s extremely popular 1930s Silly Symphony shorts.

Ugly Sonic

Maybe the most insane cameo within all of Rescue Rangers comes early on with the appearance of “Ugly Sonic,” the original Sonic the Hedgehog model with teeth that scared audiences. Voiced by Tim Robinson, Ugly Sonic almost plays like an I Think You Should Leave character, acting like he is in on the joke of how weird he is, coughing and wearing an ill-fitting jacket, and bragging about his upcoming show he’s making with the FBI, “Ugly Sonic, Uglier Crimes.” Sonic might go fast, but Ugly Sonic goes sloooooooooooooow.

In the first ten minutes with Ugly Sonic, Rescue Rangers shows just how ridiculous the cameos in this film can get. Even more surprising is that Ugly Sonic comes back multiple times throughout the film, aiding Chip and Dale in their hunt for missing toons. Is it possible this could lead to an Ugly Sonic spinoff film? Who’s to say, but we’ve got our fingers crossed.

Convention Cameos

After getting his “CGI surgery,” Dale has become a frequent guest at conventions, alongside a bunch of other former animated stars. The star of the first convention we see is clearly Baloo (voiced by Steven Curtis Chapman), who was a star in the original The Jungle Book and TaleSpin, before reviving his career with the 2016 live-action The Jungle Book.

Not quite having the career resurgence of Baloo are the other guests of the convention, like Dale and Ugly Sonic. Also seen throughout the convention are Beauty and the Beast’s Lumière—who accidentally burns the dollar bills left behind as a tip—Tigra, who looks like her The Avengers: United They Stand iteration, and near the end, Darkwing Duck also appears, trying to rally interest in his own reboot. Even Peter Pan runs into his old friend Cubby on the convention floor. He-Man and Skeletor get their own booth and have a little back-and-forth

There are also plenty of blink-and-you-miss-it cameos, such as The Emperor’s New Groove’s Kronk having a booth next to Dale, Doc McStuffins watching Chip and Dale scurry over the convention floor, a Voltron booth, and My Little Pony characters scurrying about. And while there are plenty of cosplayers, dressed as everything from Mario to Sailor Moon and Borat, c’mon, these aren’t the real characters, obviously.

Billboards and Posters

Some of Rescue Rangers’ best jokes come in the form of various sequels, spinoffs, and reboots that gets posters throughout town. As Chip walks down the street, lamenting the idea of doing a Rescue Rangers movie, he passes by several of these hilarious posters, including Fast & Furious Babies (with the tagline “Babies Take the Wheel”), Meryl Streep starring in Mr. Doubtfire, Batman vs. E.T.—of which we even see a small, ridiculous clip—and Lego Miserables, which is exactly what it sounds like.

But there are even more ridiculous posters throughout the film, such as Harry Potter’s Dobby starring in a Gucci poster, Doug Funnie and his dog Porkchop apparently running their own law firm now (with the tagline “Your Injury Is Not Funnie”), Johnny Bravo has a sign for “Johnny Bravo Fitness,” and a bench ad states “Vote Senator Butthead,” who promises to “get tough on bootleg laws.”

Maybe one of the best references in the entire film is to a game called Disney Afternoon Fight Fest, which looks to be a Smash Bros.-type fighter starring characters from the various Disney Afternoon shows. Amongst the playable characters are Goliath from Gargoyles, Max and Goofy from Goof Troop, and Bonkers. Sure, this is a quick joke, but Disney should really make this one a reality.

Disney Bootleg Movies

In Rescue Rangers, animated characters are being kidnapped when they can’t pay their debts, and forced to star in bootlegged versions of Disney films. In explaining this process, Monterey Jack (voiced by Eric Bana) explains that The Little Mermaid’s Flounder was taken, had his mouth erased, was changed just enough to get past copyright laws, and forced to star in the terrible bootlegged movie, The Small Fish Lady.

Throughout the film, we get to see other great bootlegged titles, like Matilda: Fully Loaded, Bubba Gump Restaurant: The Movie, Now That’s What I Call Cartoons Rapping, Jasper The Dead Ghost Kid (a Casper ripoff), Weirder Stuff (a Stranger Things bootleg), Spaghetti Dogs (a Lady and the Tramp bootleg), Farm Beasts (a The Lion King bootleg), Flying Bedroom Boy (a Peter Pan bootleg), Beauty and the Cursed Dog Man (a Beauty and the Beast bootleg), Stupido the Elephant Baby (a Dumbo bootleg, starring Monterey Jack), and Pooj the Fat Honey Bear (a Winnie the Pooh bootleg). When the Rangers find the studio where these bootlegs are being made, we get to visit the sets of Winnie the Pooh, The Simpsons, and Aladdin ripoffs in the works.

And while not a bootleg per se, Peter Pan does also melt down Shrek body wash bottles in order to make toilets—a not-so-subtle knock at Disney’s animation competitor, DreamWorks.

An Absurd Amount of Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen does the voice for Bob, a 2000s-era animated mo-cap dwarf with dead Polar Express eyes who is also a henchman for Peter Pan. But Rescue Rangers doesn’t stop there, paying homage to many of Rogen’s voice work appearances. When Bob falls down at a convention, he is flanked by an army of Rogen characters, including his take on Pumbaa from the 2019 The Lion King, Mantis from the Kung Fu Panda films, and even B.O.B. from Monsters vs. Aliens. Understandably absent, however, is Rogen’ character of Frank in Sausage Party. Rescue Rangers has quite a few surprising animated cameos, but Sausage Party references might be going a bit too far.

Final Villain

Even Rescue Rangers’ villain is a composite of multiple references, as Peter Pan puts himself in his bootlegging machine and turning himself into a monster of other characters. While the character retains Peter Pan’s body, it also includes Wreck-It Ralph’s arm, legs from Toy Story’s Woody and Transformers’ Optimus Prime, and a head that seems to be a composite of Fat Cat from the original Rescue Rangers show, mixed with Marie the cat from The Aristocats.

The character’s voice even morphs into various Disney characters, as we hear the laugh of Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Ralph stating his catchphrase, and 101 Dalmatians’ Cruella de Vil.

The Bootlegged Toons

When the Rangers finally get deep into the world of bootlegged toons, the film becomes packed with a ridiculous amount of toon cameos. Seen throughout the lab where these bootlegs are made, we can see proof that some of the characters that have undergone the bootleg operation, such as Jiminy Cricket, Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons, Pink Panther mixed with Felix the Cat, Sneezy, Elmer Fudd, Gus from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs combined with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum from Alice in Wonderland, Tweety Bird combined with Bullwinkle, and a muscle-packed Garfield.

Amongst the parts of characters that have been taken is a treasure trove of references, including Jiminy Cricket’s umbrella and hat, Gus’ nose and mouth, Mickey Mouse’s glove, Samurai Jack’s samurai sword, the hat of Little John from Robin Hood, Sora’s keyblade from Kingdom Hearts, a hat from an unknown Smurf, the ears of Bartok the Magnificent from Anatasia, Rocky’s helmet from Rocky and Bullwinkle, Captain Hook’s hook, Pink Panther’s mouth, Mr. Potato Head’s body, Shenron from Dragon Ball Z, Ickis’ mouth and ear from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Pegleg Pete’s pegleg, and Jimmy Neutron’s hair.

Like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Rescue Rangers also ends with a cavalcade of cartoon characters swarming the screen, although this time, they’re all hybrids of multiple characters put together. Right out the gate, we see Fred Flintstone mixed with Bigfoot from A Goofy Movie, followed by The Lion King’s Iago mixed with Toucan Sam, the head of Woody Woodpecker on what looks to be the body of Casper the Friendly Ghost, Pegasus from Hercules mixed with Bambi, Patrick Star mixed with a Fraggle, Aladdin’s Abu mixed with Diddy Kong, Tigger mixed with Alice in Wonderland’s Cheshire Cat, Kaa from The Jungle Book with human legs, and bootlegged versions of Dipper Pines from Gravity Falls, Launchpad McQuack, Jiminy Cricket, Cow from Cow and Chicken, Heifer from Rocko’s Modern Life, an older Naturo Uzumaki, a Gummi Bear, a Snork, and Bonkers.

Various Other Appearances

Naturally, Disney gets an absurd amount of references to their films throughout the movie, packing homages to almost a century’s worth of work. Clarabelle Cow appears as Chip and Dale’s teacher in the opening, while Horace Horsecollar looks to be the star of an old detective show. While Scrooge McDuck is seen bathing in coins, his face is also on the face of $100 bills during the end credits.

Seen on the side of the road when Chip and Dale are driving is the giant from the 1947 short, Mickey and the Beanstalk, while anthropomorphic cars like the ones from Cars can be seen throughout the film. Also some surprisingly mature cameos include Randy Marsh from South Park in a spa, and Detective Florez from Big Mouth (also voiced by Mulaney in the show).

In the beginning of their search for the missing Monterey Jack, Chip and Dale go to the “wrong side” of town, known as Main Street, which deceptively looks charming, almost like the Main Street of a Disney park. While this is explained to be a facade for criminal dealings, there are also plenty of fun cameos throughout the street.

Linda Flynn-Fletcher from Phineas and Ferb has her own cupcake stand on Main Street, and the Old English Sheepdog named Colonel from Lady and the Tramp can be seen blowing bubbles in a window. This Main Street is also hiding an opium den-like basement for cheese lovers, run by a Swedish Chef homage puppet.

Even the opening Disney logo gets morphed, as Cinderella’s castle turns into a hybrid of castles seen in Frozen, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and even a reference to the opening castle logo from Incredibles 2. And last but not least, a pair of cats from the terrifying Cats movie can be seen in the horrific 2000s animation part of town, not banished to hell like they probably should be.

