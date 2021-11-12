The chipmunks are back in action! Among the numerous exciting announcements released on Disney Day, a celebration of the second year of Disney+, fans got an update on the release of the newest Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers film. And oh boy, it’s sooner than we think!

Releasing in the spring of 2022, the film stars John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn 99) as Chip and Dale respectively. On Twitter, Disney shared a video staring Mulaney and Samberg as they introduce their film and share their excitement. “It’s not a reboot.” Samberg says, “It’s a comeback!” Disney also released an image of a chipmunk-sized script with a black and white version of the Rescue Rangers logo. Underneath is a tiny phrase, “A comeback 30 years in the making!”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is based on the animated series of the same name that premiered in 1989. The show centers around the eponymous Chip and Dale, a pair of chipmunk detectives as they help and rescue animals in distress. Alongside them is the Australian, luxuriously mustachioed mouse Monetary Jack, a young mouse mechanic named Gadget Hackwrench, and a surprisingly strong housefly named Zipper. Corey Burton, the original voice of Zipper, will reprise the character in the film, with actor Seth Rogen slated to make a cameo in the film.

The 2022 adaption of the show is reportedly a mixture of live action and CGI animation. The premise of the animal adventure, initially released in December of 2020, focuses on Chip and Dale, who have fallen into a life of mediocrity. Forced to answer the call of adventure, the two renew their partnership to save a friend from video piracy. Akiva Schaffer will be directing the film, with a screenplay written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

Currently, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to release exclusively on Disney+. With a comedic cast and crew behind it, the film will be packed with hilarious animal hijinks. You can check out Mulaney and Samberg's announcement and the poster below:

Chip-n-Dale-Poster
