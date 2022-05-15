Far from their typical brand of carbon-copy live-action revivals of animated IP, Disney+’s upcoming Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers film promises a hyper-meta look at the world of cartoon showbiz by having toons of different styles and eras inhabit a live-action human society. The film stars Andy Samberg and John Mulaney as the chipmunk duo readying themselves for a career comeback, while a sinister plot of toon abduction unfolds around them. While the film appears to share elements of the original Disney Afternoon series in title and characters, the tone and story it is presenting looks to be far more self-aware and tonally cynical as a new-age fusion of live-action and animation

Here are five things you should watch to ready yourself for the absolute cross-cultural insanity of Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers!

The HappyTime Murders

Directed by Brian Henson, son of Muppets creator Jim Henson, The HappyTime Murders stars Melissa McCarthy as a hard-nosed human cop teamed up with a surly puppet detective, puppeteered by Bill Barretta, as they investigate a series of grisly puppet murders in L.A.’s surly underground. Made in the same vein as films like Sausage Party or Ted, HappyTime Murders heavily banks the bulk of its comedy on the ironic juxtaposition of cute and fluffy symbols of childhood doing obscene and explicit things, hence the film’s R rating. Between the sex, drugs, violence and swearing, this film is far from the sunny days of Sesame Street. Aside from the crude comedy, the film’s remarkable visual effects and puppetry alone make it a technical achievement in the Henson legacy.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

The Looney Tunes’ theatrical follow-up to the basketball classic Space Jam, Back in Action puts Warner Brothers’ cartoon stars at the center of a globetrotting genre adventure. In this film, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Joe Alaskey, find themselves as key players in an international conflict of super-spies and ancient treasure, all the while trying to get their next cartoon feature made. Unlike Space Jam’s leaps in logic as to the Looney Tunes’ very existence, this film positions Bugs and Daffy as Hollywood movie stars who live and breathe on the Warner Bros. lot amidst executive big-wigs and fellow stars. With mind-blowing hand-drawn animation by director Eric Goldberg and dialogue brimming with showbiz savvy, Back in Action is more aligned with the Looney spirit of its characters than the Michael Jordan-starring slam jam.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

The ultimate fusion of live-action and animation. One of the key films to kickstart the Disney animation renaissance of the '90s, Robert Zemeckis’ iconic noir Who Framed Roger Rabbit? set a new standard in animation and visual effects. In 1947 Los Angeles, where toons are a marginalized and vulnerable minority in the human world, Bob Hoskins is Detective Eddie Valiant who begrudgingly takes on a murder case that finds unassuming toon star Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer) as the prime suspect. Featuring a host of iconic toon stars from Disney and Warner Bros. in a once-in-a-lifetime crossover, what makes Roger Rabbit truly a visual marvel is how believably it portrayed cell-animated cartoons as they occupied three-dimensional live-action spaces. While this is far from the first film to marry live-action and animation, this film brought cartoons to life as not only livable personalities, but fully dimensional on-screen presences with human co-stars.

House of Mouse

Disney’s House of Mouse is my “multiverse of madness.” Originally aired on Disney’s One Saturday Morning and later on Toon Disney, House of Mouse is wall-to-wall laughs and cameos for days. Mickey Mouse (Wayne Allwine) and friends host nightly variety shows at their all-toon club where Disney’s biggest animation stars (up until 2001) can enjoy a meal, watch a show and mingle as hilarity ensues. In between the show’s featured cartoon shorts, Disney toons from across the ages join in the fun with one-liners, parodies and cheeky meta-humor as Mickey plays host to everyone from villains to princesses and everyone in between on screen together for the first time.

The Lion King (2019)

The Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers film is billing itself on its satirical commentary on modern animation styles and methods, from traditional hand-drawn and stop-motion to motion-capture and hyper-real CGI. Along with Cats (2019) and Zemeckis’ string of motion-capture epics, Disney’s own 2019 remake of The Lion King is even brought up to task in the Rescue Rangers trailer for how, to traditional toons, photo-real CGI looks hauntingly uncanny and lifeless, even going as far as using a cameo of Seth Rogen’s dead-eyed CGI Pumbaa in an ironic self-jab.

