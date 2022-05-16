Is it a worthy successor to the classic animated series, or does it just fall flat?

The first reactions to Disney's new live-action/animated hybrid film Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers are going live on social media ahead of the movie's debut on Disney+ starting this Friday, with critics calling it quirky, full of nostalgia, and laugh out loud funny.

The film sees the titular chipmunks, voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, as the pair have gone their separate ways since their show, the Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers series from the 1990s, was canceled. The two are brought back together in order to solve the disappearances of several animated characters. In addition to Samberg and Mulaney, the film's cast also features several other all-star talents, including Tress MacNeille reprising her role as Gadget Hackwrench from the original series, as well as Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell.

Here's what Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Ross Bonaime, and Maggie Boccella had to say:

Many critics described the film as meta, pulling from Disney's own archive of characters and stories as well as the history of otehr popular animated pictures:

Several also described it as a spiritual successor to Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a classic Disney film with a similar premise:

Generally, reactions to the film were overwhelmingly positive, praising the film's references to the original animated series of the same name, as well as its cameos and lighthearted humor:

Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on May 20. You can read the official description of the film down below.

A comeback 30 years in the making, 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers' catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. In this hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of John Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Andy Samberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend.

