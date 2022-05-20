I’m going to tell you something that you probably won’t believe but is absolutely true: Akiva Schaffer’s Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is one of the best films I’ve seen this year. While I had high expectations because of Schaffer’s involvement, and that he got Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to voice Chip and Dale, the film is so much better than I expected. Not only is it a love letter to animation, but it’s also laugh out loud funny, and loaded with more cameos and surprises than a Marvel movie. It’s so good that Disney should have released it in theaters. For more you can read Ross’ glowing review.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a mixture of 3-D and 2-D animation and live action and is set 30 years after their animated series was canceled. The film follows Chip (Mulaney) and Dale (Samberg) as has-beens living in Los Angeles who have to get the band together once again in order to find a missing friend. The film is loaded with Easter eggs and features a fantastic voice (and live-action) cast made up of KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

Shortly after seeing Chip ‘n Dale, I got to speak with Kiki Layne about making the film. She talked about which character she couldn’t believe was in the movie, how the film is a celebration of animation and different animation styles, what it’s like trying to act against nothing on set while also hitting your marks, and her reaction seeing the finished film for the first time.

RELATED: 'Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers': Release Date, Trailer, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Watch what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming on Disney+ and I strongly recommend checking it out.

Kiki Layne

Which character or characters was she surprised were in the film?

How many of the characters in the film were in the script and how many were added after the shoot?

How the film is a celebration of animation and different animation styles.

What was it like on set trying to act against nothing?

What was it like watching the film for the first time?

Here's the official synopsis:

A comeback 30 years in the making, "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" catches up with the former Disney Afternoon television stars in modern-day Los Angeles. In this hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of John Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Andy Samberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend.

Akiva Schaffer on ‘Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ and Why it Was So Important to Get Non-Disney Characters In the Film

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Steve Weintraub (9834 Articles Published) Steven Weintraub launched Collider in the summer of 2005. As Editor-in-chief, he has taken the site from a small bedroom operation to having millions of readers around the world. If you’d like to follow Steven on Twitter or Instagram, you can expect plenty of breaking news, exclusive interviews, and pictures of cats doing stupid things. More From Steve Weintraub

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe