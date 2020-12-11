One of the more intriguing projects on Disney’s development slate has been a live-action/animation hybrid version of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the beloved Disney Afternoon series that ran for 65 episodes from 1989-1990. We knew that a feature based on the Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove-created animated series was in the works from Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer but today we got more details of the plot of the movie, along with the official cast members. And it sounds pretty weird (and special).

In the title roles will be Andy Samberg and John Mulaney, with Seth Rogen cameoing (we didn't get to see the footage they shared with investors, so we'll have to wait to hear who he plays). Also teased was that one of the characters went "a little overboard" chasing the CGI craze, which we have heard means one of the characters will be in traditional animation and the other will be in CGI. Sounds fun, right?

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will be on Disney+ exclusive in the spring of 2022.

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney Announces ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ Sounds pretty cool.