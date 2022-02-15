When Disney announced back in 2021 that two of its most famous chipmunks were making a comeback, it was revealed that Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers would veer into the metalinguistic style of storytelling. Now, with a trailer unveiled by Disney+, the streamer makes it clear that... boy, they weren’t kidding. Set 30 years after their animated series was canceled, the movie follows Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) and Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) as has-beens who need to band together once again in order to find a missing friend.

The trailer for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers reveals that the movie will feature an ambitious mixture of 3-D and 2-D animation and live action, as the famous duo lives in a world in which the barriers between cartoons and humans have been breached and all stars coexist in modern-day Los Angeles. It also reveals the insane dynamics of the story, in which Dale has had CGI-surgery (yes) in order to keep up with nostalgic trends and return to stardom.

The two-minute trailer is also a parade of easter eggs, with a shot out to Indiana Jones (and Chip’s famous costume), Who Framed Roger Rabbit (a famous cult-classic that also mixed 2-D with live action), Jurassic Park, Aladdin, My Little Pony, and a laugh-out-loud shade thrown to the infamously bad CGI of 2019’s Cats.

The Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers voice (and live action) cast is also an incredible ensemble that features KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, both of whom have written for How I Met Your Mother and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – so fans of those comedy series know exactly what type of surreal story to expect. The movie is directed by Emmy winner Akiva Schaffer, who has previously directed 2016’s Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and has helmed segments of Saturday Night Live. Schaffer is also one-third of The Lonely Island, a comedy trio he formed with Samberg and Jorma Taccone.

Disney+ premieres Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers on May 20.

You can watch the surreal trailer below:

Check out the poster and official synopsis here:

In “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

