I’ve got a few questions for you: Are you looking forward to the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie arriving on Disney+ May 20? Are you a fan of director Akiva Schaffer? Do you like watching free screenings followed by a Q&A? Have you always wanted to see a movie on the Walt Disney Studios backlot in Burbank? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.
On Saturday, May 21 at 10 AM on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, Collider is partnering up with Disney for an all-ages screening of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and we’ll have Akiva Schaffer for the Q&A! I’ve seen many screenings in the Walt Disney Studios main theater in Burbank and the projection and sound is fantastic. It’s a great place to watch a movie.
To attend this free screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Chip ‘n Dale.” In the body of the email please include your name, how many people you’d like to bring, and the names of each person.
It is critical you include every name because this event takes place on the Disney backlot, and security won’t let you in unless you’re on the list. This is the first Collider screening that’s an all-ages event and I can’t wait to hear everyone laughing in the theater.
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a mixture of 3-D and 2-D animation and live action and is set 30 years after their animated series was canceled. The film follows Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) and Dale (voiced by Andy Samberg) as has-beens living in Los Angeles who need to band together once again in order to find a missing friend. The film is loaded with Easter eggs and cameos and features a fantastic voice (and live-action) cast made up of KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.
Watch the trailer below and get ready to laugh when Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres later this month.
If you have any questions about the screening please reach out on Twitter. Again the screening is Saturday, May 21 at 10 AM on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank.