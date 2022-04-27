It's not a reboot, it's a comeback — at least according to the new poster for the upcoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers film. Along with a new poster, Disney+ also released a new trailer for the film, which is set to be released exclusively to Disney+ on May 20.

The new trailer finds Chip and Dale living very different lives years after their rescue-ranging days have come to an end. Dale, voiced by Andy Samberg, has turned himself 3D and uses his faded fame on the convention circuit while Chip, still 2D and voiced by John Mulaney, lives a small life outside the spotlight. It's been years since the formerly famous pair have even spoken. But soon they will come together to solve the crime that is shaking the part animated, part real-life. It seems that famous cartoons are being kidnapped, and it's up to the famous pair to figure out who is behind the crime spree.

The new trailer showcases the rich and eclectic world showcased in the film, which is occupied by animated characters of every stripe, from anime characters to mattress commercial claymation sheep. But central to the film are the characters of Chip and Dale, two Disney animated characters that date back to the 1940s. However, this iteration of Chip and Dale is a call back to the 1989 animated series Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which pushed the characters squarely into the collective consciousness of elder millennials everywhere.

RELATED: Every New Disney Animated Movie Coming To Disney+ in 2022

In addition to Samberg and Mulaney, the film also features appearances from a slew of big names, including Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille of The Simpsons and Futurama, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer, who previously worked on Saturday Night Live. The film was written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand and is produced by Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman. Alexander Young and Tom Peitzman serve as executive producers.

Along with the new trailer, Disney+ also released a new poster for the film, which shows Chip and Dale back at it again, walking dramatically away from an explosion wearing sunglasses, in a move that recalls the 2003 Michael Bay masterpiece Bad Boys 2. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will be released exclusively to Disney on May 20. Until then, however, you can check out the new poster and trailer below.

Image via Disney+

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Image Shows Off Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's Doomed 1950s Couple

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (298 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe