The Hulu series Immigrant is adding quite the cast to its line-up and now Dan Stevens is announced as Paul Snider! The series stars Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee and follows the true story of the creation of the Chippendales, a male dance venue that has become iconic for their shirtless looks with ties and cufflinks. The news broke in a Deadline exclusive and it’s exciting for fans of Stevens as an actor.

Stevens joins an already stacked cast alongside Nanjiani, The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett, Broadway's Annaleigh Ashford and the series includes recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Andrew Rannells, and Nicola Peltz. Immigrant is being written by Pam & Tommy scribe Robert Siegel, who is executive producing the show as well alongside Nanjiani. The series also has Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph as executive producers. Jospeh and Mehar Sethi are writing on the series while Siegel and Konner are co-showrunners. Shakman is set to direct.

Banerjee was the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales, a man at the center of crime-ridden and chaotic origin of the male dance venue. Snider was a hustler and schmoozer who found an unlikely partnership in Banerjee and through their mess, the Chippendales were created. So we have them to thank for the Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: Dan Stevens on ‘I’m Your Man’ and How the Film Tackles Epic Philosophical Concepts With Humor

Fans of Stevens know him from his work as Matthew Crawley in the hit show Downton Abbey before he left in the third season. Stevens has consistently returned to television throughout his career and showed audiences everywhere a new side to him with his role as Alexander Lemtov in the recent film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. His work is consistently all over the place but Stevens has always brought brilliant work to his roles. Only someone like him could play both David Haller in the FX series Legion and then bring to life Collins in The Guest within the same few years.

Stevens and Nanjiani's energies together are odd to think about but that works for the story they're telling as both Banerjee and Snider were an unlikely pair so the series, in general, is going to be an interesting look into the Chippendales and both Nanjiani and Stevens as performers.

Immigrant is going to give fans a detailed look into the creation of the Chippendales and will be a fascinating look into the performances of Stevens, Nanjiani, and the rest of the cast and we can't wait!

Kumail Nanjiani to Lead and EP Chippendales Series 'Immigrant' for Hulu Alongside Robert Siegel The 8-episode series is based on the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email