In a fresh edition of casting news, Hulu’s limited series, Immigrant (working title), has signed on comedy and theatrical actor, Andrew Rannells to hold a recurring role in the upcoming production. So far, the show has announced a lineup of talent including Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford, Murray Bartlett, Quentin Plair, and Nicola Peltz to be featured in the series. The production is being written and executive produced by Robert Siegel, who recently celebrated another Hulu release with Pam & Tommy.

Immigrant will follow topsy turvy climb to the top and fall to the bottom behind one of America’s most recognized entertainment legacies, Chippendales. Following the man who started it all, Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the show will tell the unbelievable true story of Banerjee's immigration to the United States in the hopes of a better and more affluent life. After owning a gas station near Playa del Rey, Banerjee set his sights on the nightlife scene. Upon discovering a club in West Hollywood that was in need of love, Banerjee sunk some cash into the space hoping to turn it around.

Holding onto the already successful themed nights that took place at the club, the new owner found a massive following in the weekly all-male revue. Word spread and soon the revue became incredibly fruitful for Banerjee and his team. With dollar signs in their eyes, Banerjee and several investors turned the hit evening into the brand, Chippendales. From there, things got a little crazy. The rest of the story follows the epic rise and crushing fall of the company which includes love affairs, tax loopholes, and murder.

Rannells will take on the role of one of the company's investors who is a privileged kid from New York. The character brings his money on board and becomes the love interest of the producer and choreographer behind Chippendales, Nick De Noia, who will be played by Bartlett.

Along with his starring role as the original mind behind the worldwide sensation, Nanjiani will executive produce the series with Siegel, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Matt Shakman, Emily V. Gordon, Nora Silver, and Rajiv Joseph. Joseph will also serve as a writer alongside Mehar Sethi. Konner will team up with the aforementioned Siegel as a showrunner with Shakman set to direct. Jacqui Rivera will join as co-executive producer with Annie Wyman serving as co-producer.

In the world outside the all-male revue project, Rannells has recently held a starring role in Showtime’s dark comedy, Black Monday and will soon be seen in the second season of Peacock’s Girls5Eva. A talented force to be reckoned with, Rannells is a multi-nominated Tony performer as well as a Grammy Award winner for his vocal talents in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon.

With the new casting announcement that throws Rannells into the mix of Immigrant, things are continuing to look good for the Hulu original series.

