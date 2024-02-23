The Big Picture Scarlett Johansson to direct Eleanor the Great with June Squibb as the lead.

The story follows a woman moving to NYC after loss, not letting age hold her back.

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Erin Kellyman, among others, make up the impressive supporting cast.

Eleanor the Great is the title of Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut, and the Black Widow star is already assembling the cast of the story, according to Variety. June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Hecht and Erin Kellyman will all be a part of the project, as Johansson stands behind the camera for the first time in her successful career. The project was previously titled Eleanor, Invisible, but with a new name for the upcoming tale established, Scarlett Johansson is ready to make her directorial debut, in what is intended to be a theatrical release. Audiences will get the opportunity to witness a story about a woman trying to change her ways.

Eleanor the Great will follow the titular character (portrayed by Squibb), as she tries to implement changes to her life after the death of her best friend. But even if Eleanor Morgenstein is ninety years old, she won't look at her age as an obstacle while moving to New York after residing in Florida for many years. There's no telling what will happen to Squibb's protagonist, as she deals with grief in her own way. The screenplay for Eleanor the Great was written by Tory Kamen, who previously worked on The Mick, a television series about a woman who must take care of her sister's children after the sibling avoids the authorities.

June Squibb, the lead star of Eleanor the Great, received plenty of praise for her performance as Kate Grant in Nebraska, a film about a family that goes on a road trip while attempting to claim a sweepstakes prize. Her work in the movie earned Squibb a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, consolidating it as one of the best performances of her entire career. Squibb was also seen in Thelma and The Humans, while also voicing a variety of roles in Pixar stories such as Soul and Toy Story 4.

The Supporting Cast of 'Eleanor the Great'

Close

While more information regarding the main characters of Eleanor the Great hasn't been released yet, Johansson assembled an impressive amount of talent for her directorial debut. Chiwetel Ejiofor recently starred in The Man Who Fell to Earth, after reprising his role as Mordo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On the other hand, Erin Kellyman appeared in a couple of Disney+ series, stealing the spotlight in both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Willow. The entire cast will bring the best of their talent for Eleanor the Great, telling the story of a woman who moves to New York after a terrible loss.