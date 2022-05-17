Some roles change an actor’s life forever. So it was with 12 Years a Slave, the 2013 Steve McQueen feature that catapulted its leading man, Chiwetel Ejiofor, to a whole new level of notoriety. After becoming an award season darling for headlining an Oscar winner for Best Picture, Ejiofor’s career would never be the same. In the years since then, Ejiofor has explored many avenues of artistic expression, but one recurring thing he’s done is appear in blockbusters. Lots and lots of blockbusters. Titles like Doctor Strange and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil don’t always give Ejiofor anywhere near enough to do given his talents, but they at least allow one to appreciate how Ejiofor can inject commendable acting into sometimes misguided blockbusters.

First of all, it’s important to make a note that, unfortunately, Ejiofor has been often tasked with handling antagonistic roles in the blockbusters he’s appeared in. Playing a villain isn’t inherently a bad thing and Ejiofor’s foes in projects like Doctor Strange and The Old Guard exhibit nuance and sympathetic qualities that allow Ejiofor to do more than just blabber about destroying the world. Still, it is disappointing that Ejiofor has only occasionally been asked to step outside of antagonistic roles in his forays into blockbusters. Plus, it can’t help but feel like an indictment of Hollywood’s approach to casting actors of color that other white people who’ve headlined Best Picture-winning movies get to anchor other adult dramas while Ejiofor has been offered the chance to play the lifeless version of Scar in The Lion King.

Even recognizing these problems, though, Ejiofor has managed to make lemonade out of lemons with several of his blockbuster roles. Even when there’s not much to work with on the page, Ejiofor refuses to sleepwalk and shows off his chops as an actor. This includes his gift for conveying years upon years of experience and weariness, which can prove vital in lending immediate authenticity to a fantastical world. Even if an otherworldly location looks like it’s just a CG background, Ejiofor’s performance can make you believe, even just for a moment, that it’s been around for eons.

Image Via Disney

Even a disposable blockbuster like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil makes for a great showcase of this gift. Playing a Dark Fey fairy named Conall, Ejiofor’s basic function in this plot is to deliver exposition about Dark Fey lore to the film’s titular lead. The most subversive aspect of his presence here is that, unlike in most of his other blockbuster appearances, Ejiofor isn’t asked to play a villain. But even when serving as a magical tour guide, Ejiofor refuses to eschew the opportunity to either inject little lively flourishes into his line deliveries or convey the sheer magnitude of key aspects of the Dark Fey mythology. There’s a welcome pulse to Ejiofor’s performance that many actors would’ve opted out of entirely.

Ejiofor’s gift for believability proves further useful in moments in these blockbusters where we learn that his characters are more than they appear to be. Just look at his most pivotal scene in The Old Guard, where we learn why his character, James Copley, hates super-powered immortals like Niles Freeman (KiKi Layne) so much. In a movie that often feels a bit low-budget and lacking in weight, Ejiofor executes a monologue where Copley recalls having to watch his wife slowly die through ALS with enormous gravitas and authenticity. He delivers each of his lines with all the commitment of one of his William Shakespeare performances that won him a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor.

Image Via Sony

This gift for rendering tangible humanity in blockbuster spaces was apparent even in the years before 12 Years a Slave, thanks to his work in the film 2012. Playing a man who always wants to give everyday people a chance to survive the apocalypse, Ejiofor’s character eventually arrives at his room on a futuristic ark that is meant to hold only the wealthiest inhabitants on the planet. Looking around at the expansive space in a domicile meant just for him, this man begins to break down realizing just how many people could have fit in there. He’s survived and gotten somewhere safe, but Ejiofor plays this character as one drenched in remorse and frustration, not relief. It’s an emotionally brutal moment that manages to register as human inside a Roland Emmerich disaster movie, an impressive feat for any performer.

While many of Ejiofor’s work in blockbuster films haven’t been as good as either the man himself or even just solid blockbusters on their own merits, he has managed to appear in one unequivocal masterpiece of big-budget cinema. In 2015’s The Martian, Ejiofor got to play one of the most prominent people in the entire story, Vincent Kapoor. Admittedly, this role does come with some caveats, namely that this figure was supposed to be portrayed by a performer of Indian descent. Irrfan Kahn was originally approached for the role, and, after he passed, Ejiofor was pursued for the part instead. Combined with a Korean-American character from the book being played by Mackenzie Davis in the film and Ejiofor’s presence as Kapoor does, unfortunately, contribute to an unfortunate recurring erasure of Asian performers from the central cast of The Martian.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

However, those concerns aside, Ejiofor is quite fun in The Martian, and the fact that this is the rare American blockbuster to not be action-heavy means there are plenty of dialogue-heavy scenes for the actor to show off his acting chops. Best of all, Ejiofor gets to handle a handful of comedic moments that remind the viewer that this performer isn’t just gifted with handling harrowing material. He can also make you giggle and, in the case of Kapoor as an entire character, convey an immediately engaging everyman persona that makes for a great contrast with the larger-than-life rescue mission that the entire movie hinges on.

The Martian is the best-case scenario for what Ejiofor can accomplish when he’s called upon to appear in a blockbuster movie. Of course, even an actor of this caliber can’t deliver performances on par with The Martian all the time, with the directing in projects as soulless as The Lion King managing to snuff out even the faintest traces of Ejiofor’s gifts. For the most part, though, Ejiofor has been given enough room to breathe in his forays into big-budget movies to remind audiences why he’s such a gifted performer. They may not be the ideal vessel for the talents of the man who anchored 12 Years a Slave, but projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can still give one an appreciation, even if it is fleeting, of the many talents of Chiwetel Ejiofor.

