Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster have found their next project, and it may not be the one audiences are expecting. According to Deadline, the stars have been cast in Hello Out There. The upcoming feature directed by Otis Blum has already wrapped production, and it will mark the artist's debut. The premise will be connected to Area 51, the military site famous for the rumors concerning how alien technology and possibly life forms could be held within the facility.

The premise of Hello Out There will feature Bennet playing Minnie, a journalist who will embark on a road trip across New Mexico. She will be joined by her cousin, Rex (portrayed by Phil Dunster), as the pair investigate what actually happens between the walls of Area 51. What starts as a mission to discover more about alien life will become personal for the cousins as the plot of Hello Out There moves forward. The premise for the feature might seem vague, but considering the secrecy surrounding the project, it's clear that Blum has saved the best surprises for when audiences can enjoy the story on the big screen.

The fimmaker released a statement regarding the reveal of Hello Out There: "This is a story about connection. How do we connect from one individual to another, and from one planet to another? Humans have always looked up at the sky and wondered if anything is looking back. It has been such a joy working with this incredible team, and I’m beyond excited for the world to see what we have built together. I have always wanted to tell a story that is not only set in New Mexico, but also highlights its beauty, magic, and unique strangeness. It’s a place that means a lot to me, and it was so special to work with a primarily New Mexican crew telling a New Mexican tale."

The Leads of 'Hello Out There'

Before joining the cast of Hello Out There, Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster found themselves involved in very successful television projects. Bennet played Daisy Johnson, the main role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The Marvel title ran over the course of seven seasons, expanding on the world seen in The Avengers and other productions. Phil Dunster kept himself busy by playing Jamie Tartt, a complicated soccer player seen in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+ recently announced that another season of their biggest series is currently in development.

A release date for Hello Out There hasn't been set. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.