Amazon Prime and BBC One are revealing the first images from their brand-new psychological thriller, Chloe. The series star Erin Doherty as Becky Green, who has become a fane of Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert), a social media influencer whose picture-perfect social life has attracted the attention and admiration of Becky, a girl who has the exact opposite life of Chloe, living in a small flat in Bristol, England, and caring for her mother, who is in the beginning stages of onset dementia.

When a sudden tragedy befalls Chloe, Becky takes over her identity and embeds herself in the lives of Chloe’s friend group, hoping to find out what happened to her favorite social media influencer. The first look photos released by Prime Video and BBC One shows Becky transformed into Shasa, her alter ego, as she generates situations to get close to Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner), one of Chloe’s closest friends, and the rest of her friend group to get to the bottom of what happened to Chloe.

Alice Seabright created and co-wrote the series along with Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cofan, and Bolu Babalola. Before Chloe, Seabright was a director for Sex Education, a Netflix series that followed a teenager who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his high school with his mother. Tally Garner and Morven Reid will serve as executive producers for Mam Tor Productions, and Ben Irving will serve in the same capacity for BBC.

In an interview with the Royal Television Society, Seabright expounded her excitement for the new BBC series. “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine, and there is no one better to play her than Erin."

Chloe is currently filming in Bristol, England, and will debut this Winter on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in England, and Prime Video in the U.S. Check out the rest of the images for Chloe below:

