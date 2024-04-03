The Big Picture Chloë Grace Moretz and Dominic Sessa have joined the cast of holiday comedy Oh. What. Fun.

Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in the movie.

The movie is expected to begin filming in May.

Oh. What. Fun. is set to explore the unpredictable side of the holiday spirit with its unusual premise, but the upcoming movie has assembled a cast that includes some of the most in-demand young talents in the industry. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dominic Sessa and Chloë Grace Moretz have joined the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios production, with the title aiming to start filming in May. As the production start date for Oh. What. Fun. comes closer to becoming a reality, the casting announcements for the Christmas movie are starting to arrive, setting the stage for what promises to be an engaging mystery.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who recently starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will portray Claire Clauster in Oh. What. Fun. The premise of the movie follows the character as she prepares a very special Christmas dinner for her family. But when the other family members forget her in the shuffle, she disappears, with her relatives not having any idea of where she could've gone. Nevertheless, Claire is determined to give her family the holiday celebration they deserve, as time runs out for her relatives to figure out her location.

Oh. What. Fun. will be directed by Michael Showalter, after the filmmaker has been busy working on The Idea of You. His last project tells the story of how Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway) falls in love with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the leader of a popular boy band.The screenplay for Oh. What. Fun. was written by Showalter alongside Chandler Baker, who wrote the original short story that inspired the upcoming movie. Time will tell if Claire and her family will be able to work out the situation nicely, or if the Clauster family is about to live through a Christmas they'll never forget.

The New Additions of 'Oh. What. Fun.'

There's no doubt that both Moretz and Sessa will bring the best of their talents to the mysterious plot of Oh. What. Fun., especially considering how the performers recently starred in very successful projects. Moretz voiced the titular character in Nimona, an animated adventure about a creature capable of changing her appearance eventually becoming the hero of her story. Sessa recently received a lot of attention for his performance as Angus Tully in The Holdovers, a coming-of-age story also starring Paul Giamatti.

A release date hasn't been set for Oh. What. Fun. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. The Holdovers is currently streaming on Peacock.

