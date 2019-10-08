Chloe Grace Moretz on ‘The Addams Family’ and the Live-Action/Animated ‘Tom and Jerry’

0

With The Addams Family opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Chloe Grace Moretz to talk about voicing Wednesday in the animated movie. During the interview, she also talked about how being sick on the first day of recording helped her find the voice, how the script/story changed during the recording process, if she ever got to record with other people, why she doesn’t post as much on Instagram, and more. In addition, she also gave us an update on director Tim Story’s adaption of the classic Hanna-Barbera property Tom and Jerry which includes the confirmation that Tom and Jerry are both silent characters and she’s trying to interpret what they’re doing for the audience.

If you haven’t seen The Addams Family trailers, the film is directed by Sausage Party‘s Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan and is based on characters created by Charles Addams from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House, 9). The voice cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg as “IT”, with Bette Midler and Allison Janney, along with Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

Does she feel like she uses Instagram too much?

What it was like voicing Wednesday and how she found the voice.

How did the script/story change during the recording process?

Did she ever record with other people?

What can she tease people about Tom and Jerry?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Addams Family: