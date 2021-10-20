Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith are set to star in a brand-new Hulu film directed by Mattson Tomlin (The Batman) entitled Mother/Android. The streamer has revealed a release date for the upcoming movie, which will premiere December 17, and also unveiled the first set of images from the sci-fi film.

Moretz, known for her roles in the Kick-Ass franchise, Carrie, and Greta, will portray Georgia, a pregnant woman who, along with her boyfriend Sam, played by Smith (Detroit, Euphoria), are on the run to escape their country which is now in the grips of an unforeseen war with artificial intelligence. The couple is only a few short days away from delivering their first child and to get to safety, they must face No Man’s Land – the fortress at the center of the android uprising. The film, which is set in the not-so-distant future, will also feature the talents of Raúl Castillo (Atypical).

Our first look at the pictures shows us what look like humans, but with glowing blue eyes. It’s also giving us zombie apocalypse vibes as these android-human-hybrids seem to be attempting to break out from behind a fenced-in door. We also see a determined-looking Castillo in what looks to be a workshop area. One of the lenses on his glasses is cracked and he’s looking cautiously at something. Could he be on the attack? Or perhaps on the defense? Hard to tell, but we are excited to find out!

Mother/Android is directed by Tomlin, who makes his feature directorial debut after writing screenplays for The Batman and Project Power. Meanwhile, The Batman director Matt Reeves serves as a producer on the project, as do Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Bill Block, and Charles Miller.

From these first looks, we can definitely tell that this new Hulu movie will keep us on the edge of our seats, cheering on the protagonists as they try to make their way to safety along with their unborn baby. Be sure to tune in on December 17 to find out if the pair make it, and check out more images from Mother/Android below:

