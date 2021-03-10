Hulu has picked up the U.S. rights to the new sci-fi thriller Mother/Android, which sees Chloë Grace Moretz returning to the genre after the YA adaptation of The 5th Wave. Mattson Tomlin directs in his feature film debut, most recently credited as the co-writer of DC’s upcoming The Batman. His fellow Batman co-writer Matt Reeves serves as a producer on the film, with Algee Smith and Raul Castillo also starring alongside Moretz.

Per an official Hulu release, Mother/Android takes place in the near future during a war with artificial intelligence. Moretz plays the pregnant Georgia, who must travel through No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising — with her boyfriend (Smith) before giving birth. The plot is already giving us some great Terminator vibes, with Moretz as the new Sarah Connor. (Unsurprisingly, Tomlin is already developing an anime series based on The Terminator for Netflix.)

Tomlin commented on Hulu's acquisition of Mother/Android, sharing in a statement that the movie was "a labor of love," and went on to share that he "couldn’t be happier that in these extremely strange times Mother/Android will be handled by a partner who truly cares. I feel extremely lucky to have Hulu bringing the film to audiences later this year."

To this, Reeves went on to describe the project as "an intimate sci-fi film that is both beautiful and extremely personal, with a powerful, soulful performance from Chloë Moretz."

For those of us too old to watch HBO Max’s Tom and Jerry, this will give audiences a chance to catch another Moretz performance this year. Smith is also a great rising star to watch, coming off of the current awards darling Judas and the Black Messiah and HBO’s hit series Euphoria. Also, if you were looking forward to enjoying Tomlin's work but are sad (like us) that The Batman was delayed to 2022, Mother/Android should serve as a good alternative in the meantime. Hopefully, this will give fans a chance to see how well Tomlin and Reeves work together, and if their writing will be able to serve up the genre thrills that we expect both in sci-fi and in superhero flicks.

Hulu will debut Mother/Android in 2021. See the official synopsis below:

“Set in the near future, 'Mother/Android' follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land — a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.”

