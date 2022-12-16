It was previously reported that Netflix was planning to expand on their highly popular Fear Street series, a trilogy of films based on the books of the same name by R.L. Stine. Now, the next installment in the frightening films appears to have found its director. According to a report from Above The Line, Chloe Okuno has been tapped to direct a new Fear Street film for the streaming service.

Okuno is best known for helming the psychological thriller Watcher, which was released by Shudder to positive reviews. It appears that she an affinity for the genre, as she will now look to take the reins of the Fear Street franchise. While details about the film remain slim, it was reported that the project will be produced by Chernin Entertainment, which also produced the original trilogy alongside 20th Century Fox. The house is known for helming big budget products such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Red Sparrow and Hidden Figures. The original three films were produced through Chernin by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready, though it is unclear whether or not they will be returning for Okuno's adaptation.

The original trilogy of films, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 were directed by Leigh Janiak. Starring Kiana Madeira (After We Fell), Sadie Sink (The Whale), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), the trilogy followed a group of teenagers working to stop the curse that has plagued their small town of Shadyside for centures. The films, much like Stine's books, incorporated numerous elements of the horror and thriller genres. However, no cast list has been announced for Okuno's adaptation, given that it is still reportedly in the early stages of production. It is unclear if anyone from the original trilogy will be reprising their roles.

RELATED: 'Fear Street 1978': Emily Rudd Explains the Movie Magic Behind that Gruesome Ending

The report of additional Fear Street films doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the original trilogy was released to acclaim, many deeming the three films worthy additions to the horror movie catalog. Janiak has previously said that she would be interested in returning to the franchise, though it is unclear if she will be working on the project in any capacity. As rumors of additional films swirled following the release of 1666, Stine himself said in an interview that Netflix was likely interested in expanding the world of Shadyside. It seems that he has now gotten his wish.

For Okuno, a new Fear Street film will mark a significant milestone in the young director's career. A native of Los Angeles, Okuno first broke onto the scene with her short film Slut. Following this, she also directed a portion of the short-film compilation project V/H/S/94. She would make her feature directorial debut with Watcher at the Sundance Film Festival. The film followed an American woman who moves to Bucharest, Hungary and begins to suspect she may be living across the street from a notorious serial killer. The film helped put Okuno on the map and has helped to extend her hand into a number of other projects.

No release date for Okuno's Fear Street adaptation has been announced. The trailer for the Fear Street trilogy can be seen below: