Speaking with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), American actor Chloë Sevigny spoke on working with popular British musician Charlie XCX, and how she has had very own ‘Brat Summer’. The actor is starring in director Durga Chew-Bose’s latest drama feature Bonjour Tristesse, an adaptation of Françoise Sagan’s 1954 novel of the same name, and spoke to Nemiroff at the Collider Media Studio. The film is Chew-Bose’s feature-length directorial debut, with Sevigny starring alongside Lily McInerny and Claes Bang.

Before Bonjour Tristesse hit the big screen, Sevigny made waves as one of the ‘It’ girls to star in Charlie XCX’s music video for her song ‘365’, a single off of her smash-hit album Brat. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the video also stars the likes of actor and Julia Fox, Rachel Sennott, Gabriette, Chloe Cherry, Richie Shazam, Hari Nef, Emma Chamberlain, Quen Blackwell and Alex Consani. Brat was an instant success among pop fans, reaching number 2 on the UK album charts and number 3 on the Billboard chart in the US. The album also sparked the popular trend coined the ‘Brat Summer’, which was predominantly popularised on TikTok. Inspired by Charlie XCX’s album, the phrase denotes a sense of messiness, authenticity, and Y2K nostalgia.

How Did Chloë Sevigny Land Her Role in ‘360’?

Nemiroff couldn’t help but ask the question on everyone’s lips, asking if she had a "brat summer." The actor coolly responded, ‘Didn’t we all?’. Nemiroff continued, asking the Bonjour Tristesse star how she came to land a part in Charlie XCX’s ‘360’ music video. Sevigny said, ‘Charli and I have a lot of mutual friends, and someone from her production team reached out to me. They're like, “We want you to be in the video.” I was like, “Oh, I just happened to be in LA, and I happened to have a day off”’. She continued, ‘ I was really lucky, and honestly, I didn't know a lot about Charlie. I knew she had this Boiler Room show and it was all over my Instagram feed. I was like, “This person must be cool or popular or something.” I reached out to some young friends of mine. I was like, “Should I do this video?” They're all like, “Yes Chloë, of course, you should do this video!”’.

Having expressed that she initially hadn’t known much about the singer, Nerimoff asked Sevigny what she learned about the singer that she hadn't known previously. Sevigny complimented the singer and producer, saying, ‘She's as nice and as down to earth as she seems in all of her interviews. She's so confident and empowered, and I love her attitude towards the press and. I just think the world of her’.

Bonjour Tristesse premiered at TIFF on 5 September, 2024. There is currently no set release date for the film.