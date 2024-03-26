The Big Picture Chloë Sevigny joins Alamo Drafthouse's web series Kim's Video Collection as their first guest.

Kim's Video was a vital part of Sevigny's youth in NYC, and it closed in 2009.

A documentary on Kim's Video will be released on April 5, with special screenings in NYC and LA.

There are few people cooler than Chloë Sevigny. The actress got her start appearing in music videos by bands like Sonic Youth and The Lemonheads before landing her breakthrough role in Larry Clark’s highly divisive 1995 film, Kids, a movie that—whether you like it or not—served as a solid, albeit exaggerated, depiction of what it was like for teens growing up in New York City during the decade. The actress cemented herself as a staple of the city and that’s why it’s terrific to see her joining Alamo Drafthouse’s newest web series, Kim’s Video Collection, as its first guest. In an exclusive to Collider video, you can catch the premiere episode of what will be a regular title on the Drafthouse’s YouTube channel that features famous names picking their favorite titles from Mondo Kim’s video store where it now resides at the theater chain’s Manhattan location.

Explaining her special connection to the indie video store of yesteryear, Sevigny speaks about another rental store close to her childhood home in Connecticut where she spent her evenings perusing the shelves. Reliving her glory days as a youngster moving to the city in ‘93, the Lizzie actress reminisces about film school and the importance that Kim's played in helping her and her peers discover classics that big chains like Blockbuster didn’t carry. Speaking with Alex Ross Perry (the series creator and producer as well as a former Kim’s Video clerk), Sevigny admits that she often felt intimidated when she came into the store - stars, they’re just like us. As she shuffles through the impressive and hard-to-find collection, notable filmmakers like Todd Haynes can be seen on videotapes from long before they were household names.

New York City’s Connection To Kim’s Video

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As is made abundantly clear as Sevigny thumbs through the remaining and rebuilt Kim’s collection at the Alamo Drafthouse, the actress’ formative years in the city were in part molded by the rental store. In fact, Sevigny and her friends had grown so enmeshed with Kim’s that she even says that she and friend and fellow ‘90s up-and-comer, Natasha Lyonne, had hoped to save it after learning about its plans to shut down the shop. For more than 20 years, Kim’s was a neighborhood favorite in not only the East Village but other pockets of the city. But by 2009, the writing was on the wall, and it was time for the legendary store to close its doors. Along with the web series, a documentary titled Kim’s Video which follows the sprawling collection’s trip to Salemi, Sicily before returning to New York for its homecoming, will be dropped on April 5 with special screenings in New York and Los Angeles before celebrating a limited theatrical engagement on April 12.

Check out our exclusive look at the first episode of Kim’s Video Collection above and check out Alamo Drafthouse’s YouTube channel for future installments.