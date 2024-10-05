The Big Picture Chloë Sevigny plays Kitty Menendez in Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Sevigny discusses working with Javier Bardem, Cooper Koch, and Nicholas Alexander Chavez.

Sevigny breaks down how she captured Kitty's layers and found levity shooting the intense series.

Chloë Sevigny is no stranger to Ryan Murphy’s projects, having starred in multiple seasons of American Horror Story and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Now, she reunites with the prolific TV creator for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, wherein she plays Kitty Menendez, the family matriarch who was murdered by her two sons after they accused her and her husband José (Javier Bardem) of sexually abusing them for years.

Over the course of nine episodes, various theories about what happened before, during, and after the fateful day are presented. Nothing about it is an easy watch, with graphic depictions of violence and horrifying in-depth discussions about child molestation, but Sevigny’s performance is impossible to look away from. She and Bardem bring depth to roles that could easily veer into one-dimensional territory in lesser hands, and the chemistry she developed with onscreen children Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez shines through even in the show’s darkest, most disturbing moments.

Collider got the chance to speak with Sevigny about the anxieties she had stepping into the role, getting to explore taboo topics most other shows shy away from, and capturing Kitty being a product of her time.

Chloë Sevigny on Working With Javier Bardem in ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

COLLIDER: First of all, congratulations on the show — your performance really blew me away. I feel like that moment where Kitty rips the toupee is one of the most brutal in a very brutal show. I know you actually shot that scene first, so I’m curious what your biggest anxiety going into that first take was.

SEVIGNY: I guess, in all honesty, my biggest anxiety was: How am I going to act as well as Javier Bardem? He is a brilliant actor, and the part is very intense — of José — and I thought if I am going to make any sort of impact in the show, I'm going to have to be able to kind of match his intensity and infuse the character with all of the knowledge I have of women who have found themselves in her circumstance and try and bring some depth to the character — some clarity, some dignity, some complexity, some richness — just for her to be impactful.

Chloë Sevigny Breaks Down the Taboo Themes ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Image via Netflix.

Absolutely. I think that she does have a lot of depth and a lot of insecurities around her own appearance and things, and to compensate for this, she's always performing in some capacity. How do you get to the meat of a character who always seems to be wearing those masks?

It's very hard to get to the meat of her because I'm playing everybody else's idea of her except for Episode 6. Of course, that’s mostly made up by the writers — we don't know for sure that's what she was saying at the psychiatrist's office — but I think that addressing a woman's or a mother's fears about her children and about how much she even likes her children is something that's rarely ever said, so I thought that was a really unique opportunity.

I know a lot of women who have had children and been in postpartum and had a really hard time connecting with them or who have teenagers and they're frightened by them. Can you imagine living with those boys? Even their physicality around her must have been terrifying for her. I got to address a lot of things even through those few scenes in Episode 6 that people don't really discuss.

There are so many of these heavy scenes, but you mentioned working with Javier, and I think that seeing their dynamic adds so much interesting texture to the show and to that relationship. I'm curious what you hoped to convey with those — when it's just the two of them talking and it's a bit of a lighter vibe.

I think I was trying to capture a woman of a certain era. I think of my mother and her friends, who were more or less housewives and who really believed in these social norms and power structures and really kind of held that up and played into the gender roles — what they must have thought about that and how they had to really believe in that and commit to it.

I think the show also addresses a lot about the American dream and capitalism and other things that these characters were really caught up in. They were really wanting to be this wealthy, glowing couple, and it was a lot of facade. Even within the costumes, she's not really wearing designer stuff — she’s, like you said, playing the part.

Chloë Sevigny Talks Finding Levity Shooting ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Image via Netflix

Something I find really interesting about that last scene on the boat, in particular, is José encouraging Kitty to go back into journalism. I find that such an interesting layer, especially since we all know what the media frenzy directly after this ensued was like. I'm curious what you made of that if anything.

Well, they had met in college, and that was what she was studying, so I think it's a nod back to the real Kitty Menendez. I think we wanted to end the series with a real moment of levity. And then you pan to the boys at the front of the boat, and you know what they're about to do, so it's having that juxtaposition of the two energies. You know what's about to happen to them, yet they're finally having this nice moment together out on the water. It's hopefully a chilling, impactful moment.

For sure. You mentioned levity, and I've read in interviews that you tried to keep it a little bit lighter on set, which feels like is very necessary to get through something like this. What did you do to keep that vibe up so you could get out of that dark place?

I live in New York, and we were shooting in Los Angeles, and I brought my son a lot. I think a young toddler always brings a lot of joy to any situation. He would come at lunchtime, and I always ate with Nicholas and Cooper and the other crew members. We would just share a meal; we would be in hair and makeup talking about our families and our days and dating and other things and just trying to really be open with the boys and make them feel safe because they were carrying the weight of the show. Just having an openness with them I think really helps create a warm environment.

I think that chemistry shines through even with the darkness of the material.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix