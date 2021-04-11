Last night, Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever and first woman of color to take home the coveted Directors Guild of America Awards' Best Director prize for her film Nomadland. While a long time coming in the awards' history, which have been around in some form since 1938 (the feature film category was added in 1948-1949), it’s exciting to see Zhao getting recognized for her exceptional work on the Frances McDormand-led movie. (Kathryn Bigelow won the category previously in 2009 for her film The Hurt Locker.)

This year’s DGA Awards proved to be even bigger for women in film, with many female directors earning nominations for their work. For feature film directing, Zhao was nominated alongside Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell. In the first-time feature directing category, Radha Blank and Regina King were both nominated for their films The Forty-Year-Old Version and One Night in Miami, respectively. However, Darius Marder ultimately won the category for his work on Sound of Metal.

Looking ahead to future projects, Zhao is currently directing the upcoming Marvel property Eternals. Her unique style and beautiful sweeping shots are already an indication of how she might potentially approach this installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and more, Eternals is promising to be a brilliant addition to the cinematic franchise with Zhao leading the charge. Earlier this year, Marvel’s core producer Kevin Feige revealed that he had been blown away by Zhao’s pitch for the film:

"Not only does Chloe make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic, gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do. Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillennial-spanning story. And she just got it."

With the film portion of the BAFTAs airing later tonight and the Oscars coming up after that, the odds are looking promising for Zhao to take home even more award recognition for her work on Nomadland. The film is currently available to stream on Hulu. Marvel's Eternals is slated for a November 5 release date.

