Via an interview with The Playlist, director Chloe Zhao has revealed that if Kevin Feige asked her to helm his upcoming Star Wars movie, she would agree. When asked, she responded, “I would, I’ll do anything Kevin asked me to do.”

Feige has historically been a huge fan of Zhao, calling her pitch for the upcoming Marvel film Eternals one of the best he had ever heard. Considering Feige speaks of Zhao with such high praise and now Zhao has confirmed she would do anything for him, we could potentially see a Chloe Zhao Star Wars film in our future.

Not much is known about Feige’s Star Wars film. Kathleen Kennedy first discussed the project with the Los Angeles Times in December 2019, saying that Feige is the one who came to her with the idea for the film. In early 2021, it was announced that Michael Waldron would be joining the film as its writer. This comes as a part of the deal Waldron signed with Disney, which included creating the hit series Loki and writing the upcoming Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Magic. Given that Feige has already brought in a collaborator from Marvel, it is not too far-fetched to think he would bring a trusted Marvel director to the project.

Zhao has had quite a 2021 so far. In January, she won her first Oscar for directing Nomadland, becoming the first woman of color to win the award. The initial reactions to her new movie, Eternals, are overwhelmingly positive, with critics saying it is breaking ground for the MCU. Zhao also told The Playlist that she would be “back in a second working with the team at Marvel for sure,” so there's even a chance for more Zhao Marvel projects moving forward.

Would you want to see a Feige-Zhao Star Wars film? While we might not know yet, it seems Zhao shows no signs of slowing down.

