The Oscars have never nominated two female filmmakers in the same year in its Best Director Category. That all changed Monday when it was announced Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell would both receive Academy Award nominations for their films Nomadland and Promising Young Woman, respectively.

Promising Young Woman is Fennell’s feature writing and directing debut. Zhao had previously directed 2017's The Rider and 2015's Songs My Brothers Taught Me. Zhao is also the first woman of Asian descent and first non-white woman to receive a nomination.

These historic nominations are well overdue in recognizing the directing talent that has gone overlooked for far too long. Despite the Oscars recognizing films for 93 years, there has been an abysmally low number of nominations for women in the Best Director category. The first was Lina Wertmüller for the 1976 film Seven Beauties, followed by Jane Campion’s 1993 film The Piano, Sofia Coppola for 2003’s Lost in Translation, Kathryn Bigelow’s 2009 film, The Hurt Locker, and most recently, Greta Gerwig for 2017’s Lady Bird. Of those nominations, Bigelow is the only female to win Best Director.

Image via Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features

RELATED: Oscar Nominations 2021: Full List of This Year's Academy Awards Nominations

Zhao and Fennell are nominated alongside Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round, David Fincher for Mank, and Lee Isaac Chung for Minari. Zhao previously won the Golden Globe for Best Director and is largely considered the favorite for the Oscar. With her Globe win, Zhao became the second woman and first Asian woman to ever win the award. She now looks set to make history again with the likelihood she will take the Oscar as well.

Both films also feature central performances and stories that have women at the forefront of their narrative. Promising Young Woman stars Carey Mulligan as a woman trying to gain some sense of justice after a past loss, while Nomadland is a portrait of the people who live on the margins of the United States as modern-day nomads starring two-time Oscar winner, Frances McDormand. Both directors' films also received nominations for Best Picture and Best Screenplay.

There were still some significant female directors that were shut out from receiving directing nominations this year, including Regina King for One Night in Miami, Eliza Hittman for Never Rarely Sometimes Always, and Kelly Reichardt for First Cow, to name a few. According to the Academy, 70 women received 76 nominations in total, which itself is also a record.

Whether that record number of nominations leads to a record number of wins will be made known when the Academy Award winners are announced on April 25.

KEEP READING: The Best Oscar Movies on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Will There Be 'Sherlock' Season 5? Benedict Cumberbatch Says "Never Say Never" (But Don't Hold Your Breath) "Maybe one day, if the script's right."