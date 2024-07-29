The Big Picture Chloé Zhao's upcoming film Hamnet is currently filming in Wales, bringing a heartbreaking historical story to the big screen.

The adaptation, expected to release in 2025, stars Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as Agnes.

The film is based on Maggie O'Farrell's novel, exploring the emotional aftermath of the loss of Shakespeare's son Hamnet.

Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao’s upcoming adaptation of Hamnet has begun filming. According to Screen Daily, Zhao’s highly anticipated directorial return is currently filming in Wales. Zhao is directing and has co-written alongside Maggie O’Farrell, the author of the New York Times Bestselling historical fiction novel of the same name that Zhao is bringing to the big screen. O’Farrell’s novel tells the story of Agnes, the fictionalized wife of budding playwright William Shakespeare as his career is swiftly on the rise. After the sudden loss of their son Hamnet, the young family are wracked with grief. The following story charts the emotional events that unfold in the wake of the family’s agonizing loss. Currently expected to release in 2025, the adaptation will star Paul Mescal as William Shakespeare, and Jessie Buckley as Agnes.

Zhao is most known for her work directing Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, which won the director the Oscar for Best Picture in 2021, alongside McDormand’s Best Actress win. Zhao is also known for directing Marvel’s Eternals, which starred a stacked ensemble cast of famous faces, including Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

What do we know about Chloé Zhao’s ‘Hamnet’?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The venture was first announced last April, with fans eager to see Mescal and Buckley’s acting chops take on such an emotional and raw narrative. Although little is known about Zhao’s specific adaptation, O’Farrell’s involvement suggests that the film will be somewhat faithful to the original narrative and character dynamics. Speaking with Vogue earlier this year, Mescal expressed his excitement surrounding O’Farrell’s source material the highly anticipated project, saying, "That book - it's just devastating. I can't wait. If I told a younger version of myself that this would be [shooting] this year, I wouldn't believe it. I've obviously been in a film with Jessie before [The Lost Daughter] but we've never shared the screen or a working process together. I think she's one of our present-day greats. And Chloé is somebody I can't wait to get in the weeds with, and get into the heads of those characters."

Zhao’s adaption is not the first live-action adaptation of O’Farrell’s novel, with award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti having penned a stage adaptation in 2023 that was performed by The Royal Shakespeare Company in Shakespeare’s birthplace and one of Hamnet’s key locations Startford-Upon-Avon, before moving to London’s West End.

Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet is expected to release in theaters across the US and worldwide 2025. For those eager to catch Paul Mescal on the big screen a little sooner, the actor will be starring in Gladiator II, which lands in cinemas November 22, 2024.