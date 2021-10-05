The studio Two Star Games announced a new game they're releasing called Choo-Choo Charles. The video shows some gameplay for the upcoming horror game, as well as a look at the titular Charles.

The trailer appears to be fully gameplay, and it starts with the main character running through a forest to get to his train, while being chased by Charles, a bizarre demonic-looking train. We get a sense of the scale of this game, seeing a large open map that you can travel across using your train.

There is an upgrade system shown for your train as well, where you can upgrade its health, speed, damage, and armor. We can also see that these upgrades will show visibly on the train. The final shot teases a battle between you and Charles.

Choo-Choo Charles is a survival horror, open-world game that plays in the first person. In it, you navigate an island on your own train, in order to upgrade it and ultimately use it to fight Charles, an evil sentient train that terrorizes your home.

No one in the game knows where he came from, but they do know that he is here to eat the flesh of all of the humans. As you travel around the island, you will be able to complete missions for the townspeople and loot scraps throughout the island. These scraps are then used to upgrade your train, and eventually make it powerful enough to take on Charles himself.

While there is no exact release day on Choo-Choo Charles, it is slated for a release in 2022 during Q1, and will be released exclusively on Steam. You can check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

