Choose Love offers a promising premise of audience interaction and the power to choose love, but its execution is lackluster and leaves viewers disengaged and unsatisfied.

The film lacks a real narrative and features two-dimensional characters, making it difficult to become invested in the story or choices.

Choose Love relies too heavily on interactivity, stripping away any meaning or substance from the opening scene and references to fate, ultimately hurting the plot and engagement.

Choose-your-own-adventure stories have been around for years, and Netflix decided to capitalize on this in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and the first interactive rom-com Choose Love. Allowing your audience to choose the protagonist’s suitor and be involved in the love story seems like a promising premise in theory. How often are we yelling "no, pick the other one" at the screen as the protagonist happily walks off with what we believe is the most terrible choice they could make? In Choose Love, the power of choice rests solely on us, allowing everyone to have a different viewing experience and even live vicariously through the protagonist. As encouraging as that seems, Choose Love’s execution of this idea was lackluster and slightly mind-numbing. Their use of the interactivity factor was their downfall, leaving us disengaged and unsatisfied with whichever path we embarked upon.

What Is 'Choose Love' About?

As the name so astutely suggests, in Choose Love, you get to choose love, whether that be between the three archetypal suitors or for yourself. Filmed in the same flat and overly saturated style many Netflix rom-coms have, the film opens with the ridiculous scene of a tarot reading. This is where we are introduced to Cami's (Laura Marano) three prospective lovers: the "Magician," the "Fool" and the "Knight of Swords." Cami is already in a long-term relationship with the Magician, also known as a sweet and romantic divorce lawyer called Paul (Scott Michael Foster) who is good with kids and offers commitment, comfort, and domesticity. But from the beginning, it is clear that Cami is unfulfilled in her relationship, especially after she panics when she finds out Paul is going to pop the question.

This lack of fulfillment also pervades her career life as a millennial audio producer, which could be saved by the Fool. Rex (Avan Jogia) is a famous musician who is enthralled by Cami's ideas and gives her the opportunity to pursue her career aspirations as a singer. He is also probably the only suitor who has some degree of chemistry with her despite his wavering British accent. The third and final suitor is Cami's high school sweetheart Jack (Jordi Webber), the Knight of Swords who fights for humanitarian causes like raising money for child refugees. As the one that got away, choosing Jack could offer Cami closure for her lingering "what ifs?" Or maybe fulfill her unspoken desire to help the community? What his deeper fulfillment purpose is remains unknown, but the more hot guys the better right?

'Choose Love' Doesn't Have a Real Narrative

Choose Love's three romantic options have no further personality than what I have already described, nor does the unfulfilled and indecisive protagonist. She essentially invites us to fill her shoes for her and in that sense, her personality is actually just a reflection of ours. The journey does offer an interesting insight into ourselves and what we value, but this also means the narrative of the film suffers. Featuring three vague character profiles so hopefully at least one of them entices the viewer, character development is just not feasible or possible. They're the epitome of two-dimensional characters. On top of that we are forced to play through Cami, whose excessive perkiness is grating and likability is inaccessible. Marano does try to bring Cami's character to life with an occasional brow furrow and wink when breaking the fourth wall to indicate a looming decision. But with a character that is unable to offer introspection as many rom-com protagonists do, Marano's agency within her role is confined to Cami's two-dimensional plane.

Being devoid of dynamic characters and only relying on the viewer sets the storyline of the film up for failure. Apart from maybe missing out on a different lover, there are truly no real stakes at play, and thus it ends up being anticlimactic. There are also no negative consequences for any of our choices, so how are we supposed to become invested anyway? We're prompted to make a series of choices that could lead us down four distinct endings (15 main endings in total with slight variations) yet each choice we make feels inconsequential, especially since we know we can go back and start again. The climax seems to be when Cami (we) is rushed to make a choice during a dream; each potential shirtless suitor makes their case and then poses under the flurry of sheets. After barely spending time with them, it feels unexpected and intimidating to almost mindlessly pick one. It's also a fairly disconnected and voyeuristic experience, with each suitor parading themselves around and selling themselves like trophy boyfriends. Even if you choose all the relatively “chaotic” choices throughout the film, the plot is dry, and it still feels like you're just making a random series of decisions rather than creating a cohesive storyline, taking away from the overall experience.

'Choose Love' Relies Too Heavily on Interactivity

It's difficult not to immediately compare the interactive rom-com with Netflix's previous endeavor, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. This is especially because of Choose Love's opening sequence with the psychic and tarot reading, which suggests it may be playing with the idea of fate and free will. Bandersnatch's use of the interactive feature leaned into its commentary on the illusion of free will. Despite being presented with multiple choices, many of them cut our journey short and offered us the opportunity to return to the crossroads to choose again. If we wanted any sort of interesting story, we had to follow their prompts and were essentially driven down one intense and manic path. In contrast, Choose Love truly gives us our freedom to explore any option, but it strips any and all meaning away from the opening scene and the sporadic references to the cards themselves. Building upon the concept of fate would have been an intriguing element that enhanced the overall atmosphere of the film, especially since the characters and the storyline already lacked substance. Interactive technology heightens the potential for the film industry's future and as Bandersnatch proved, can invite fascinating levels of complexity to the medium. But Choose Love's use of the feature only ended up hurting its plot and engagement and as such, should only really be watched/played if you’re looking to live vicariously through an inane protagonist and their simplistic journey to choose romance or themselves.