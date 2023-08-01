The Big Picture Netflix's upcoming interactive romantic comedy, Choose Love, stars Laura Marano and introduces viewers to a wild concept of making decisions that shape the characters' journey and lead to multiple storylines and endings.

The trailer teases a seemingly perfect life for Cami, but things quickly take a turn as viewers are given the power to determine the direction of her love life.

Similar to other interactive content on Netflix like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, viewers will have the opportunity to make choices for Cami, ranging from ethical dilemmas to fun games like Truth or Dare, resulting in a unique and personalized viewing experience.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Choose Love, which delivers an absolutely wild concept to viewers—an interactive romantic comedy, which stars Laura Marano. Interactive content has been growing in popularity on the streaming platform, and Choose Love marks its first foray into the romance field for the concept (or gimmick, depending on your point of view). The project was originally announced back in March 2022.

Marano recently starred in Netflix’s The Royal Treatment. She will be joined by Avan Jogia (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Scott Michael Foster (You, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Jordi Webber (Power Rangers, Millenial Jenny). Choose Love will be directed by Stuart McDonald, whose credits include Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Summer Heights High, and an upcoming untitled Netflix film starring Victoria Justice. The script for Choose Love was written by Josann McGibbon, who wrote for such projects as Runaway Bride, Desperate Housewives, The Starter Wife, and more.

The trailer introduces audiences to Cami (Marano) who seems to have a pretty perfect life. She loves her boyfriend (Foster) and she has a great job. What could possibly go wrong? A lot, apparently—thanks to a fortune teller and a little fourth wall breaking. From there, viewers will be able to decide the direction of Cami's life—from kissing old flames or hitting it off with a famous musician or completely wrecking the love she has with her boyfriend. Sounds like a good time, doesn't it?

How Will The Interactive Part Work?

If you've ever seen or played along with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, You vs. Wild, or WWE's absolutely wild Escape the Undertaker on Netflix, you'll know exactly what to expect from Choose Love. Depending on the decisions you make along the way, you'll get a different outcome or ending—just like the "choose your own adventure" stories from when you were a kid. Netflix has included this handy explainer for those who want more information on how the process will work when you play along with Choose Love.

“The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings. Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous “Truth or Dare” games.”

You can check out the trailer for Choose Love down below, and decide for yourself how you want the story to play out. The movie drops on Netflix on August 31st, 2023.

Check out the synopsis for the film below: