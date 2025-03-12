Video game adaptations are notorious for their poor quality, with only the ones in the past six years or so, like the Sonic the Hedgehog series, achieving any real critical success. Even fans of the original video games themselves often cringe at the attempts to bring a beloved franchise to life on the big screen – which may explain the handful of movies, like Gamer, that instead try to capture the feeling of playing video games in general rather than adapting a specific title.

Video games are also perfect for the “techno horror” subgenre, resulting in virtual reality thrillers like eXistenZ and the supernatural horror Stay Alive (which is mostly remembered for the memetic trailer line "if you die in the game, you die in real life" rather than for its quality). These films are usually more hit than miss, but Netflix’s Choose or Die from 2022 is a lot more entertaining than its initial reviews might have you believe. Turning a retro computer game into a source of torture, Choose or Die has some pretty inventive kills and a talented cast, including Asa Butterfield and Eddie Marsan. As long as you go into it with the right expectations, you should be pretty satisfied with your choice to watch.

Every Decision Leads to Horror in 'Choose or Die'

Choose or Die stars Iola Evans as Kayla, an aspiring but struggling programmer who finds a computer game called CURS>R in a pile of old tech, with a box that claims whoever beats the game will win a $125,000 prize. Although it appears to be from the '80s, the hotline number on the box is still active (and leads to a recording by none other than horror icon Robert Englund playing a fictionalized version of himself), and Kayla and her friend Isaac (Butterfield) decide to try to collect the prize. For those not familiar with their video game history, text adventures, also known as interactive fiction games, were like digital “choose your own adventure” books; the computer would show a description of a location, and then ask the player what they wanted to do. The player could then type in very basic commands like “look at object” or “go through door,” and the story would continue based on those choices. In Choose or Die, Kayla plays the first level of CURS>R by herself in a late-night diner, thinking it's just a normal text adventure, but the normalcy ends and the horror begins when Kayla realizes that the game can manipulate her reality: the setting of the game is the exact diner she's sitting in and the "story" includes the actions of those around her.

Faced with the threat of a painful death if she doesn't play, Kayla is sadistically forced to make choices that inevitably result in grievous harm to innocent people. No two levels are the same, allowing for more creativity when it comes to the methods of physical torture; the most memorable is Kayla's first level, in which a waitress is forced to put broken pieces of glass in her mouth and eat them. It's one of the goriest moments of the movie, complete with audible crunching and several close-ups of the glass slowly entering this poor woman’s mouth; it's also a great example of the psychological torment the game is able to inflict. The waitress is clearly aware that her body isn't in her control and looks at Kayla in pain and terror as she continues to push more glass in her mouth, only able to tell Kayla "it hurts." The desperation in her face is mirrored by Kayla, who is not only unable to stop her, but is in fact the cause of her suffering (or so the game wants her to believe). The characters' awareness of what's coming but inability to stop it is part of what makes their fates so horrifying.

'Choose or Die' Is Closer to 'Saw' Than 'Ready Player One'