Netflix has launched the official trailer for the British horror film Choose or Die (previously titled CURS>R), which showcases a tense game of life and death with real Black Mirror vibes.

Directed by Toby Meakins and marking his feature film debut, Choose or Die centers on a penniless student who plays an obscure 80s survival video game in an attempt to claim the tempting prize money of $125,000. But things soon take a darker turn as the game starts infringing upon reality, forcing her to make horrifying decisions or risk death. In the trailer, we can observe the moment wherein Kayla, played by Iola Evans, comes to the realization that the game can control the surrounding reality to terrifying results. She tries to shut her laptop, but there’s no avoiding what has already been put into motion. Kayla only has two options: to choose or to die.

The trailer also shows other characters becoming aware of the game’s supernatural ability to bend reality. One of these is Kayla’s apparent romantic interest Isaac, played by Sex Education star Asa Butterfield, who realizes the game is replicating his exact words on the screen as he says them.

“I don’t see how a videogame can kill someone.” Isaac says in voiceover during the trailer. His reasoning follows common sense, but this suspenseful thriller will clearly show us otherwise, that in fact, this old computer game has the potential to make people do the unthinkable.

Alongside Evans and Butterfield, other members of the thriller’s main cast include Eddie Marsan as Hal, Robert Englund as Self, Kate Fleetwood as Laura, Ryan Gage as Lance, Angela Griffin as Thea, Joe Bolland as Beck. Simon Allen has been credited as writer, with Matthew James Wilkinson, John Zois, and Sebastien Raybau as producers; and Allen, Nick Angel, and Liza Glucoft as executive producers. Liam Howlett served as composer. Shooting for the film took place in London from March till May 2021. This high-stakes game of life and death with terrifying surreal elements will be premiering worldwide on Netflix on April 15. Check out the new trailer below: [EMBED_YT]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vUQYzZ_UZc[/EMBED_YT]

