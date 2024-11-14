At the end of the 2000s, Roger Ebert published his list of the 10 best films of the decade for the Chicago Sun Times. It was the final ranking the beloved critic would assemble before his death in 2013, and it was as eclectic as would be expected. Included in a list that encompassed such heavy hitters as Synecdoche, New York, The Hurt Locker, and 25th Hour, Ebert selected a low-budget drama that probably flew under the radar of most casual moviegoers: Ramin Bahrani's Chop Shop. Ebert called the film, "a vibrant modern equivalent of the Italian Neorealist classics like Shoeshine," and declared Bahrani to be, "the new director of the decade."

This was high praise from Ebert, who for years could make or break a movie's success with a thumbs up or a thumbs down on his weekly review series with Gene Siskel (and later with Richard Roeper). His advocacy for Chop Shop and Bahrani was completely in keeping with a career-long commitment to championing up-and-coming filmmakers with unique voices, especially from marginalized communities. It was also an example of his deeply held conviction that independent and foreign films weren't just for cinephiles, but could be appreciated by average audiences as well.

What Is Ramin Bahrani's 'Chop Shop' About?

Set in the Willets Point neighborhood of Queens, NYC, Chop Shop centers on Ale (Alejandro Polanco), a 12-year-old Latino boy living in a makeshift room above an auto repair shop. Ale spends his days working at the garage and selling bootleg DVDs, candy, and stolen hubcaps on the side, all in the hopes of saving up enough money to buy a food truck for him and his teenage sister, Izzy (Isamar Gonzalez), to operate. He is dismayed to learn that Izzy is working as a prostitute on the side, and he steals some money from her in order to have enough to pay for the food truck. But his friend, auto shop owner Ahmad (Ahmad Razvi), informs him that the vehicle he bought is unfit to serve food, and the repairs will cost more than the $10,000 he spent on it. Desperate for cash, Ale sells Ahmad the van for $1,000 to strip for parts, and resorts to stealing a purse from a young mother pushing a stroller.

As Ebert pointed out, Chop Shop is inspired by the Italian Neorealists like Roberto Rossellini (Paisan), Vittorio De Sica (Bicycle Thieves), and Federico Fellini (La Strada), who sought to capture a greater reality in cinema after the devastation of World War II. Shot on real locations instead of inside studios, these were small, intimate stories about everyday struggles, featuring largely non-professional actors who were cast to essentially play themselves. Chop Shop is most indebted to Rosselini's Shoeshine, which follows the misfortunes of two young boys trying to earn enough money to buy a horse. Like Giuseppe and Pasquale in Shoeshine, Ale has grown up too fast because the world has forced him to. In the absence of any real alternative, he must make a better life for himself the only way he knows how: lying, stealing, and, from time to time, hard work.

'Chop Shop's Low Budget Aesthetic Fits the Naturalistic Story

Image via Koch-Lorber Films

Although it was made at a time when A-list directors like David Fincher, Danny Boyle, and Michael Mann were experimenting with digital cameras for big budget productions, Chop Shop has a particularly low-grade aesthetic, which is to its benefit. Bahrani and his cinematographer, Michael Simmonds, shot the film on a Sony F900, later converting the image to 35mm. There's an almost documentary naturalism to what Simmonds achieves, a feeling that real life is being captured uninterrupted by Hollywood trickery, which wouldn't be the case with a more polished visual style.

That naturalism extends to the performances by the cast of nonprofessional actors, many of whom have rarely appeared on-camera since. There's an authenticity Polanco brings to Ale that would be missing from a more polished stage kid. One gets the sense that he really is that child trying to sell you a candy bar on the subway, not for a school fundraiser, but for his own survival. Oftentimes, even the best films about poverty feel like rich people cos-playing as poor people. Bahrani sidesteps this pitfall by telling his story with the kind of people who might have lived the same experiences as his characters, shooting in the actual locations they would inhabit.

Roger Ebert's Stamp of Approval Could Launch a Director's Career

Image via Tribune Entertainment

In 1967, when he was just starting out as a film critic, Ebert watched a screening of Martin Scorsese's made-on-the-cheap first feature, Who's That Knocking at My Door?, at the Chicago Film Festival, and declared it announced, "the arrival of an important new director." It wouldn't be the last time Ebert laid his chips down on a young filmmaker he expected great things from, and more often than not, his bet paid off. He championed debut films by John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood), Spike Jonze (Being John Malkovich), and David Gordon Green (George Washington), to name but a few. Almost alone among white reviewers at the time, he advocated on behalf of women and minority directors, selecting Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X, Kasi Lemmons' Eve's Bayou, and Patty Jenkins' Monster as the best films of their respective years.

For a young director just starting out, a thumbs up from America's favorite film critic could be the difference between audiences checking out your film or skipping it, and that was certainly the case with Bahrani. Born in Winston-Salem, NC, to Iranian immigrants, Bahrani directed three independent features -- Man Push Cart, Chop Shop, and Goodbye, Solo -- that all placed on Ebert's annual Top 10 lists. In the time since Ebert passed away from cancer at age 70, Bahrani earned an Oscar nomination for The White Tiger, an Emmy bid for Fahrenheit 451, and directed Michael Shannon to Golden Globe and SAG noms for 99 Homes (which Bahrani dedicated to Ebert). He might not have lived to see Bahrani's mainstream success, but Ebert certainly had a hand in making it happen.

Chop Shop Release Date February 27, 2008 Director Ramin Bahrani Cast Alejandro Polanco , Isamar Gonzales , Ahmad Razvi , Carlos Zapata , Rob Sowulski , Anthony Felton , Evelisse 'Lilah' Ortiz , Michael 'Gringo' Nieto , Carlos Ayala , Laura Patalano , Nick Jasprizza Runtime 84 minutes

Chop Shop is available to watch on The Criterion Channel in the U.S.

WATCH ON CRITERION