The Big Picture Sixteen chefs with a love for Julia Child will compete in Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen, putting a modern spin on her classic recipes.

Chopped is a popular cooking show where chefs compete using mystery basket ingredients, and Julia Child's Kitchen adds a new level of creativity.

Each episode of Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen will feature baskets inspired by Julia Child's recipes and the winner will move on to the finale for a chance to win a Julia Child-themed trip to France.

Sixteen chefs all well-seasoned in the world of Julia Child are about to put their culinary skills to the test in the new five-part tournament Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen. Ted Allen will host the five-episode series featuring chefs with a soft spot for Child. Using their skills and artistry they will put a modern spin on Child’s classic recipes. Chopped: Julia Child’s Kitchen premieres Tuesday, November 14th at 8 pm ET on Food Network. With passion and creativity, the chefs will face off in four preliminary rounds for a place in the finale where they will battle it out for the ultimate gastronome grand prize – a $25,000 Julia Child-themed trip to France. Their task will be to put an innovative twist on Julia’s recipes using mystery basket ingredients inspired by her classic French dishes. The competitors will not just be using their culinary skills, but also their knowledge of what makes Julia Child so iconic.

For those unfamiliar with Chopped, it is the most popular show on Food Network. This hit show has been on air since 2009 and is currently entering its 55th season. What draws the viewer in is the winning combination of competition, drama, and a passion for cooking tasty and good-looking food from whatever weird and wonderful ingredient comes out of the basket. So whether you have watched Chopped, or its dozen spin-off series which include, Chopped: Champions, All-Stars, Grill Masters, or Teens, the format is the same. This is a fast-paced cooking show that pits 4 chefs against each other in 3 rapid rounds of cooking, an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, using mystery basket ingredients. In each round, one chef gets eliminated by a panel of judges. What makes this show so watchable is the randomness of the content inside the baskets. This usually includes at least one wacky ingredient that's meant to throw the chefs off. For instance, in a Thanksgiving episode, the contestants had turkey ice cream cake, mashed potato candy, cranberry salsa, and green bean ice pops in the basket.

Julia Child is a True Icon and Culinary Hero

Image from Max studio

Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen will be taking the contestants to a whole new level of creativity. The chefs must live up to Julia Child’s legacy while being judged by a rotating panel of judges including Scott Conant, Susan Feniger, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Nilou Motamed, Michael Voltaggio, and, actress and author Isabella Rossellini, who stars in Julia, the critically acclaimed series about the remarkable rise of the iconic Julia Child and her TV series, The French Chef. Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen will broadcast two days before season two of the series Julia, which airs on Max (previously HBO Max) on Thursday, November 16. Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen and Julia are produced by Food Network and Max respectively. Both TV networks are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Julia Childs, who was born in 1912, in Pasadena California, is recognized for introducing French cuisine to the American public with her debut cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, alongside fellow chefs, Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle. Child went on to host her own TV cooking show in the US. The French Chef, premiered in 1963 and ran for 10 years. Her groundbreaking show would provide tips and lessons on how to prepare French food simply and easily.

In a press release for the launch of Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen, Betsy Ayala, Head of Content Food, Warner Bros. Discovery explains the significance of this famous American chef, author, and television personality. “Julia Child is a true icon and culinary hero who influenced and continues to influence, generations of cooks. This tournament pays homage to a legend while delivering an exciting twist on a fan-favorite series. The action is elevated by the unique challenges and ingredients deployed in her honor.” Ayala added.

Throughout the episodes of Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen, the chefs will be fusing their unique culinary backgrounds with those of Julia Child, all while facing some of the most challenging baskets yet. And we can now reveal the ingredients that will be used in the baskets for all 4 preliminary rounds. In episode 1 the competitors must use fish heads and brown butter macarons to emulate Julia’s Trout Meunière, and in another, they must make a dessert with ramen noodles and French whiskey. In the appetizer round, the four chefs must incorporate a blooming onion in an ode to Julia’s French Onion Soup. And, in the final round, the two remaining chefs must make sweet desserts with a Bitter Frenchman cocktail. The winner will then advance to the tournament's finale.

Every Basket will be Inspired by a Different Julia Child Recipe

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

During episode 2 the four chefs have to be bold and creative as they take baskets inspired by Julia's recipes and make them uniquely their own. Some citrus and a salad are part of the puzzle in the appetizer round, and the three chefs who make it to the entrée round must make use of some unusual powder and fancy mushrooms. Then, they'll have to create something with beets in the dessert round. Again the winner gets a place in the finals.

In episode 3 of Chopped: Julia Child's Kitchen four more chefs embrace their inner culinary idol as they compete in this preliminary battle of a special five-part tournament honoring Julia Child's life and legacy. With guest judge Isabella Rossellini on the panel, the competitors have extra incentive to do their very best! In the appetizer round, the chefs get an unusual piece of chicken and a potato product that would have made Julia cringe. The entrée round features ingredients inspired by Julia's cassoulet recipe, and a big egg signals big trouble for the two chefs cooking dessert. Whoever comes out on top moves on the finale.

Every basket will be inspired by a different Julia Child recipe, and every round will be a celebration of her extraordinary life and legacy. In episode 4 the appetizer round sees the competitors challenged to freestyle on the idea of fish stew. Upon opening the entrée basket, the chefs discover that their meal will include veal. Then, fruit and processed cheese make for an oddball combo in dessert. The victor will join the previous 3 winners in the tournament's finale. For episode 5, the grand finale, we will have to wait for the contesting finalists to open up the basket and reveal to all.