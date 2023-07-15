Shudder is a haven for horror fans of all kinds, whether you think J-horror is the most superior, you want all Giallo all the time, or you are thrilled to have Hollywood horror classics at your fingertips. However, one of the best markets Shudder has cornered is that of horror trash. Trash is typically a pejorative term, but in this case, all horror fans can agree that it is a label meant with love. These are the films that likely did not do incredibly well among critical circles, or even general audiences, at the time of their initial release. But they have since gone on to garner cult status as "trashterpieces," rounding out midnight movie screenings and filling home media collections for fans who cannot get enough of the often impressive VFX work combined with the frequently disastrous acting performances and bizarre script choices.

Horror fans love the experience of sharing a kinda-bad, kinda-remarkable film with their friends, and when one of these catches on it can be like wildfire among the horror community. One film which stands above the rest as a true gem of the schlocky side of horror is Chopping Mall, released in 1986 and directed by Jim Wynorski. Horror King James Wan even wants to remake it!

'Chopping Mall' Is More Funny Than Scary

It is curious but impressive, how a film with a title as daftly "clever" as Chopping Mall contains not a single instance of anyone being chopped. From the title and poster, you would expect this film to fall into the fairly typical slasher fanfare of the 1980s. That is, until you press play, and are quickly introduced to the "Killbots" who will wreak havoc over the next 76 minutes. Yes, you read that right, the film barely eclipses a runtime of one hour if you exclude credits. After poor test screenings under the title Killbots, the movie was cut down and re-released with its current title. Wynorski claimed in an interview with Film Monthly that the film did well enough critically and financially once released as Chopping Mall, but he has always felt the movie took on a new life once released to home media, as is often the case with cult classics.

Horror films of this ilk are beloved for many of the same reasons they are maligned. Chopping Mall has almost nothing going for it in terms of genuine scares or gripping dialogue, a key element of movies like this is often that you end up laughing at moments that are meant to thrill or frighten. Few would find anything in this film to be truly scared by. Additionally, the cheap production and questionable acting choices keep it squarely in that B-movie category, but it is up to the viewer to decide if that is a bad thing.

'Chopping Mall' Is a Slasher With No Slashing

Fans of the genre expect a few key ingredients when watching a slasher: superficial and stupid teenaged characters, a setting made uncanny by taking a familiar place and making it feel unsafe, gratuitous and violent special effects and an iconic blade-wielding antagonist. Chopping Mall has all of those, except for the slasher itself. Despite the lack of chopping, there is, in fact, a mall featured in this film. The movie introduces the science-fiction-oriented villains right at the start in a video presentation establishing the need for high-tech security robots to address rampant crime in the shopping center. The scene feels prescient of the kind of corporate militarization satire that would be tackled brilliantly in Paul Verhoeven's Robocop the very next year, while conveniently and humorously cutting around how the Killbots are even able to descend a simple staircase due to their clunky design.

As with many robots in science fiction and horror, the conflict arises as a result of a technological malfunction. This comes in the form of a lightning strike, a tried and true writer's device to allow anything to happen in a horror movie. This includes turning dopey security robots into murder machines or bringing Jason Voorhees back from the dead. These Killbots proceed to interfere with a group of teenage employees using an empty mall to party and do exactly what characters do in these kinds of movies: get it on with each other, drink alcohol, and die.

The Characters in ‘Chopping Mall’ Stand Out by Fighting Back

Where Chopping Mall diverts from classic slasher form in a particularly interesting way is how the characters make an admirable effort to fight back. In a lot of ways, these characters are incredibly two-dimensional, so much so that you would struggle to recall any of their names after watching the film. However, they band together when the initial action begins in a way that really leaves you rooting for them to make it out alive. On top of this, one of the group members is portrayed by underrated scream queen Barbara Crampton from Re-Animator, and her part leads to one of the most over-the-top, enjoyable moments in the film involving an excessively ridiculous special effect.

Slashers are known for having large casts rounded out by characters who exist purely for the sake of upping the body count. In Chopping Mall, despite the short runtime, three of the four principal couples have enough screen time and chemistry as a cast to make you care about their fight for survival. The first two victims are dispatched relatively quickly, which is necessary to establish the stakes for the other characters. After this, the remaining six actually manage to rally together and strategize in interesting ways. The shopping mall is a great setting for a horror movie, not just because of the allegorical jabs at consumerism found in mall-set films like this or George Romero's Dawn of the Dead, but because of the familiarity and the fact that it offers nearly unlimited resources for characters to exploit. In Chopping Mall, the characters use this setting to their advantage by making use of the infrastructure and raiding a sporting goods store. It is a refreshing change of pace from a series like Friday the 13th where the characters generally tend to run around aimlessly until they die.

Chopping Mall may be schlocky and cheap, but it is a movie made with a lot of heart. It is hard to beat the experience you can have with this campy cult classic. In the '80s, the film found a new life on home video. Now, like most horror icons who never stay dead, Chopping Mall is back with a home in Shudder's vast collection of horror films. Next time your friends are scrolling around the endless streaming algorithms to find a fun movie to watch, head over to Shudder and give Chopping Mall 76 minutes of your time.