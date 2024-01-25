The Big Picture CNN's documentary Chowchilla sheds light on the traumatic experience endured by the 27 survivors of one of the most shocking mass kidnappings in U.S. history.

"I felt like an animal being taken to slaughter" – this is how Jennifer Brown Hyde, a Middle Tennessee State University executive assistant, recalled the entire ordeal that became the focus of CNN’s documentary film Chowchilla, which is now streaming on Max. Capturing the true story of one of the most shocking mass kidnappings in the history of the U.S., Chowchilla presents the perspectives of the 27 victims through survivor interviews that shed light on not only the horrendous experience endured by the group but also the trauma that followed them all their lives. Shifting the focus toward the aftermath of the kidnapping, which took place on July 15, 1976, in the quaint city of Chowchilla in Madera County, California, the CNN documentary celebrates the spirit of the 27 survivors who experienced both a devastating trauma and a life-saving miracle over a 48-hour period.

What Is 'Chowchilla' About?

The city of Chowchilla’s official website takes visitors back to the year 1844 to begin the story of the humble city which was home to nearly 20,000 people, as per the 2020 census data. Within the opening few minutes, the documentary also quickly establishes how the otherwise quiet farming town would not have imagined, even in its darkest dreams, the news that was about to hit them – a school bus carrying 26 children had disappeared in broad daylight. As CNN reports, a bus ride back home on July 15, 1976, ended up becoming the longest journey for 26 children from Dairyland School in Chowchilla and their bus driver, Ed Ray, when the bus was stopped by three armed assailants. The bus containing children aged 5 to 16 was hijacked by armed men wearing pantyhose on their faces to hide their identity, leading to an image that continues to haunt some of the survivors, as shown in the documentary.

What Happened During the Chowchilla Bus Kidnapping?

According to Vox, the children were returning from a trip to the swimming pool at the Chowchilla Fairgrounds. With the only adult among the survivors at gunpoint, the kidnappers drove the bus until they decided to desert it at a point known as Berenda Slough, according to The New York Times. The bus was spotted first using a plane, and separate tire marks were found, suggesting that the kids had been taken away. Naturally, the disappearance sent the small city into a frenzy with authorities pulling up all resources at their disposal to find the missing children and parents frantically looking for any leads to the whereabouts of their children. Unsurprisingly, the shocking nature of the disappearance led to all kinds of theories, including the involvement of aliens and the Zodiac Killer.

After transferring the 27 victims to two vans specifically fitted with soundproof paneling, the kidnappers drove the victims to a rock quarry in Livermore, California, as reported by The New York Times. As per the properly laid-out plan of the kidnappers, Ed Ray was the first one to be taken out of the van and asked to climb down through a hatch into a chamber, which later turned out to be a moving van buried underground. As recalled by survivors Jennifer Hyde, Larry Park, and Linda Carrejo in Chowchilla¸ the van was already equipped with the resources for the kids to survive at least for the next couple of hours, including a toilet and fans for ventilation. After throwing a toilet paper roll down the hole, the opening was shielded with a manhole cover, as reported by CBS News. “I just get nauseous at the very thought of it,” Linda Carrejo told CNN in 2015.

Michael Marshall Is the True Hero of Chowchilla

Even amidst hopelessness, there were some in the group who rose to the occasion. 10-year-old Jodi Heffington helped the other kids maintain calm, even amidst the terrifying circumstances, Jennifer Hyde tells in the documentary. Ed Ray, as the only adult in the group, became the figure who the kids could look up to. But it was in the form of the 14-year-old Michael Marshall that the group found a real hero – something the CNN documentary heavily weighs on. Motivated by his sheer will and with help from Ray, Marshall was able to push through the manhole that was being kept in place by two heavy bus batteries. Upon overcoming the barrier of the manhole, another challenge awaited in the form of a wooden box that covered it as well. (via CNN.)

Using a piece of wood from the van, Marshall continued to bang against the wooden box’s roof until the box cracked open, paving the way for the dirt to fall in and sunlight to lighten the chamber being used by the kidnappers to keep their victims under captivity. Although the group had found freedom from the darkness of the moving van, they still had to tread with caution considering the group could have been easily spotted. However, they finally found safety when they came across a stranger, who quickly identified them from the news, according to survivor testimony presented in Chowchilla.

Once the group was discovered, the authorities were quick to act and the children were soon reunited with their parents. The police quickly started looking into the evidence found at the site where the children were kept hostage. It is revealed in Chowchilla that a note taken by one of the employees of the nearby rock quarry resulted in the unraveling of the identity of the kidnappers, ultimately. The 24-year-old Frederick Newhall Woods IV, the son of the owner of the rock quarry, along with his friends James Schoenfeld and Richard Schoefeld were arrested for orchestrating and executing the kidnapping, as reported by The New York Times. The investigation into the motive of the kidnappers revealed that Fred Woods wanted to produce a film and intended to seek $5 million as ransom. According to The New York Times, the bus kidnapping was inspired by the first Dirty Harry movie.

Where Is Fred Woods Now?

Fred Woods, James Schoenfeld, and Richard Schoenfeld all pleaded guilty to the charges of kidnapping for robbery and ransom but refused to plead guilty to causing bodily harm – an argument that was used by their attorney in the court as the children did not suffer any major physical harm. However, despite the resistance of the guilty in accepting the psychological effect their actions had on the young minds of their victims, the three perpetrators were sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, extending some comfort to the survivors.

But the battle for justice never ended as the guilty continued to appeal over the decades. As a result, Richard Schoenfeld was released on parole in 2012 and his brother James was released in 2015. After being repeatedly denied parole multiple times due to his possession of contraband, Fred Woods was also released in 2022, much to the shock of the victims (via CBS News). Notably, Woods inherited a trust fund, reportedly worth $100 million, from his parents and married three times during his period in prison.

What Happened to the Victims of the Chowchilla Kidnapping?

As shown clearly in the documentary film, the worst part of the nightmare was yet to follow for the children in the form of a life full of trauma and haunting memories of a terrifying event that left a deep impact on the lives of children in various ways. For Marshall, the surprise came in the way his heroics were left unacknowledged, with much of the credit going to the school bus driver, Ed Ray. The city hosted a parade in Ray’s honor and named a park after him. Marshall was robbed of the respect he deserved, and the bitterness from this experience followed him all his life. To some extent, Chowchilla attempts to undo this historic injustice by extending Marshall the limelight he deserves. In the final moments of the film, Larry Park meets Marshall for the first time since 1977, and thanks him for being his hero.

Each of the other survivors followed a different journey, but one thing remained common for them – everyone had to overcome the trauma caused by the kidnapping on their journeys. According to ABC30, Larry Park battled a 20-year drug addiction before recovering and ending up writing a book on the Chowchilla kidnapping. Jodi Heffington suffered from ongoing depression, as told by her son Matthew Medrano in Chowchilla. Marshall is finally receiving recognition, albeit 40 years later. CNN’s Chowchilla extends a deep-rooted perspective on the consequences of childhood trauma on the back of a true story that shocked the nation in 1976 and continues to shock those who come to discover it for the first time in 2024.

Chowchilla is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

