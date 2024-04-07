Chris Columbus is the filmmaker behind beloved films like Mrs. Doubtfire, Home Alone, and the first two Harry Potter movies. He started out as a comedy screenwriter in the 1980s, penning hits like Gremlins and The Goonies, before stepping behind the camera himself with 1987's Adventures in Babysitting. Major box office success followed with Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire, paving the way for him landing the Harry Potter gig.

With those films, Columbus made perhaps his most lasting contribution to cinema, establishing the fundamentals of the Hogwarts cinematic universe and influencing many fantasy movies that would follow. His work is fundamentally crowd-pleasing, family-friendly, and unabashedly feel-good. "I think [there is] a place for movies to leave people with a sense of hope. If your film isn't going to do that, I just don't think it's worth making," he has said, summing up his artistic sensibility. These are his best movies, ranked.

10 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2010)

Starring: Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson, Alexandra Daddario & Sean Bean

"First rule of battle strategy: don't ever let your opponent distract you." When Zeus's (Sean Bean) lightning bolt is stolen, teenage demigod Percy (Logan Lerman) becomes the prime suspect, thrusting him into a quest to clear his name and prevent a catastrophic war among the gods. Alongside his friends Grover (Brandon T. Jackson) and Annabeth (Alexandra Daddario), Percy embarks on a journey across the United States, encountering mythical creatures and facing daunting challenges at every turn.

The movie isn't quite as fun as Rick Riordan's original novel, but it's solid kids' entertainment. Greek mythology nerds will get a kick out of the myriad references and in-jokes. In particular, the melding of ancient lore with modern elements is a treat, like defeating Medusa with an iPod or Hermes' shoes resembling Converse All-Stars. The author, however, was notoriously unhappy with the film. "The script as a whole is terrible [and] almost unrecognizable as the same story," he said. Ouch.

9 'Rent' (2005)

Starring: Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Rosario Dawson & Jesse L. Martin

"Give in to love or live in fear." Adapted from the beloved Broadway musical, Rent follows a group of struggling artists and musicians living in New York City's East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s and early 1990s. At the center of the story are Mark (Anthony Rapp), an aspiring filmmaker, and his roommate Roger (Adam Pascal), a musician striving to write one last great song before he dies.

Columbus tries to faithfully recreate the musical on-screen, including most of the cast from the original run. However, translating this kind of communal, live experience to film is always a challenge, and some of Rent's vibrancy is lost in the process. The songs are still great, and the performances are solid, but the tone feels a little muddled. Consequently, it's the kind of adaptation that will entertain fans of the music without necessarily winning over any new converts.

8 'Stepmom' (1998)

Starring: Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris & Jena Malone

"You're Mother Earth, incarnate." Jackie (Susan Sarandon) is a successful photographer struggling to accept her ex-husband Luke's (Ed Harris) new girlfriend, Isabel (Julia Roberts), as their children's stepmother. Meanwhile, Isabel strives to connect with Luke's children despite their initial resistance and her own insecurities. Jackie's diagnosis with a serious illness prompts her to reconsider her life, leading to unexpected connections.

At its core, Stepmom is a schmaltzy melodrama that shamelessly tugs on the viewer's heartstrings. It would have been a total misfire if not for the talents of Sarandon, Roberts, and Harris, who mostly kept it grounded despite the cheesy screenplay. While it will have some viewers rolling their eyes, Stepmom was a solid hit on release, grossing $159m worldwide. It was thus an important project for Columbus, since his next film made a loss at the box office. Without Stepmom's success, he might not have made Harry Potter, and that franchise would look very different today.

7 'Bicentennial Man' (1999)

Starring: Robin Williams, Sam Neill, Embeth Davidtz & Wendy Crewson

"I would rather die a man than live for all eternity a machine." Drawing from an Isaac Asimov novel, Bicentennial Man centers on Andrew (Robin Williams), a robot purchased by the Martin family to perform household tasks. He begins to exhibit signs of curiosity and creativity beyond his programming, setting out on an odyssey to become more human. Over the course of two centuries, Andrew learns, evolves, and experiences the joys and pains of life alongside the Martin family and their descendants.

Once again, this is a premise with promise that suffers from overly sentimental execution. It's essentially an odd mishmash of a family drama, an existential sci-fi, and a romance. The second half of the film is like something straight out of a Hallmark movie, with plot developments the audience can see coming from a mile away. Nevertheless, Williams does a lot to keep things engaging and many of its ideas are interesting, if underdeveloped.