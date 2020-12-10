This movie simply has too many stars. Somebody must stop this film before it grows too powerful.

Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix movie, Don't Look Up, simply has too many stars. Somebody must stop this film before it becomes too powerful. The latest: Deadline reports Chris Evans has joined a cast that already includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. And also Meryl Streep. And also Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley.

McKay is both writing and directing the project, as well as producing alongside Kevin Messick under their Hyperobject Industries banner. Don't Look Up will reportedly follow "two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth."

Don't Look Up is the latest notch on Evans' post-Marvel belt, having left the Captain America character behind in last year's Avengers: Endgame. Since then, he's played devilish dickhead Ransom Drysdale in Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated Knives Out and put on serious dramatic work in the Apple TV+ crime series Defending Jacob. Don't Look Up will mark the actor's second sign-up with Netflix, as he's also set to join Ryan Gosling in the action pic The Gray Man, which will also re-team him with Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

For more on Don't Look Up, here are the delightful details on who Streep and Hill are playing in the film. If you're looking to read up a little more on The Gray Man, here's our exclusive chat with the Russos about their franchise plans for the film.

