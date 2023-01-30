The first poster for Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ movie Ghosted has been released. The poster for the Apple TV+ movie shows the actors as their characters Cole Riggan (Evans) and Sadie (Armas). The romantic action movie is being directed by Dexter Fletcher (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Rocketman).

The upcoming film is currently slated for release in April. Evans and de Armas are featured on the poster as topliners of the upcoming movie. This isn’t the first time Evans and Armas will work together. The two starred in another action movie fighting on opposite sides in the Russo Brothers’ movie The Gray Man, and they also appeared in 2019's hit murder mystery Knives Out. Before de Armas, Evans’ MCU co-star Scarlett Johansson had entered negotiations to star alongside him, but she had to exit due to scheduling conflict, leading to de Armas taking her place.

Nothing about the synopsis of the movie, written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Erik Sommers, and Chris McKenna has been released so far. From the title Ghosted, you could likely assume the movie will focus on one of the main characters ghosting the other after meeting but you might be in for a surprise. As the movie is in the romantic action genre with a tagline that says “meeting that special someone can be a real adventure”, there will definitely be action sequences alongside the romance. But, as there are no hints about the movie yet, fans of the toplining actors have to wait for future announcements before the release of the movie.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 7 Best New Shows on Hulu in February 2023

Despite the lack of information about the movie, Apple TV+ released a list of cast members that will be gracing screens for Ghosted movie. Joining Evans and Armas are Adrien Brody as Leveque, Mike Moh as Wagner, Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov, Marwan Kenzari as Marco, Anna Deavere Smith as Claudia Yates, Lizze Broadway as Mattie, Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson, Tiya Sircar as Patti, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan.

Ghosted is produced by Apple Studios, Skydance Media with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Julie Daly serving as producers along with Evans, Wernick, and Reese. The filming of the movie began on February 14, 2022, in Atlanta and Washington D.C., and it wrapped in May 2022.

The romance action movie is slated for release on Apple TV+ in April. Check out the poster below: