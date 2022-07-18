They also reveal the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen their work.

With the Russo Brothers’s The Gray Man now playing in select movie theaters and streaming on Netflix starting July 22, I recently spoke to Chris Evans and Ana de Armas about making the action thriller.

During the fun interview, they talked about what it’s really like filming an action scene, revealed the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen their work, and joked about only working with each other going forward (they recently made Knives Out, The Gray Man, and just wrapped on a project at Apple TV+ called Ghosted). In addition, Evans talked about his iPhone 6 and why he’s not in love with his new phone.

Watch what Chris Evans and Ana de Armas had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

COLLIDER: I want to start with congratulations on the movie. After Knives Out, The Gray Man, and Ghosted, is it in your contracts you will only work together going forward?

CHRIS EVANS: Look as long as she'll have us.

ANA DE ARMAS: That's what Chris wants.

EVANS: You know what I mean? She's the first person I go to and if she says no, then we explore the pool. But she's the first up.

DE ARMAS: I just get texts now. "Are you busy?"

EVANS: What are you up to?

DE ARMAS: This fall.

EVANS: You want to make a movie?

What was the memorial service like for your iPhone 6?

EVANS: Brutal. I still miss it. And you know what? I have not even wanted to post this. I feel like my new phone is too heavy. And I know that makes me the oldest dinosaur in the world, but the problem is... It's right here. I'm going to talk some shit right now. Because as I hold it, you use the pinky to brace it and it feels too heavy. It's too heavy. Am I the only guy...

DE ARMAS: Can I get a line here...

EVANS: Like it's too heavy. Like I need something.

So you're saying, pardon me for saying this, but you're saying Captain America can't lift an iPhone?

EVANS: All right. Now you're getting aggressive. Now you're trying to get clickbait. Now you're trying to make waves. I'm just saying, do I miss the home button? Yeah, I do.

I miss the home button. The home button was fucking awesome.

EVANS: Yeah. But then I had a thousand who are like, "Get the SE!" I'm like, no, I don't want, I want the iPhone six. I want something from before to work until it doesn't work anymore. And I don't want Apple to be, well I don't want to.

You guys have done a lot of different projects. If someone has actually never seen anything that either of you have done, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

EVANS: Well for you? Is it Marilyn? I mean, like maybe it's something we haven't even seen yet, because let's be honest, Ana's so good in Knives Out. I mean, that really is the thing that everybody, she kicked the doors down with Knives Out didn't she? But maybe the best thing is yet to come. Maybe, is it Marilyn? What would you pick? Would you take, what would you get?

DE ARMAS: I would start with Knives Out.

Would you?

DE ARMAS: Yeah. And then say, "but wait."

EVANS: I can also do this.

DE ARMAS: And then, "watch this."

What about you?

EVANS: Oh, for me? I did a movie called Sunshine a long time ago. That was really good, that I enjoyed, with Danny Boyle and I really like Snowpiercer and look, I got a lot of love for the Marvel world, so Winter Soldier was something to me that I really was like, "Wow, that's exactly how I wanted that to go." So, maybe Winter Soldier.

This movie has nine action set pieces in it. It's wall to wall action. You guys are part of those action sequences. For people that aren't familiar with the way movies are made, what do you wish more people knew about actually making an action scene in a movie like this?

DE ARMAS: I think the time that it takes to shoot just, the simplest thing that maybe is on screen for two minutes, it would take two weeks. Like the scale of the, the complexity of like putting together all the actors and the elements and the locations or whether it's the studio and the blue screen or whatever, like making it all work at once and matching each others energy and characters and all of that is just, it's very, very complex. And the toll that that takes on you is really exhausting.

EVANS: I mean, it's the repetition. Beyond this movie, Ana and I just did another movie together, and in that movie, it required this constant repetition. And it's one thing if the scene itself only requires a moment of action, the entire setup and the entire moment is dedicated to one quick punch. But if that one quick punch also incorporates a little sliver of humanity or comedy, or a little ribbon of something authentic that also elevates the action to something more relatable, that you have to repeat those things over and over and over again. It's the repetition. It's the fact that you're going to be doing the same thing from a thousand angles, a thousand times. And you can't take one take off because every single take matters.

DE ARMAS: Also, now because it's cold and you want to wear jackets, you should. Because then you're doing all the action and you're sweating and dying, overheating. So, yeah it's better just to keep it light and put a jacket on when you're not shooting.

The Gray Man is now playing in theaters and streaming this Friday on Netflix.