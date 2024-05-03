The Big Picture Furiosa and Captain America team up in Sacrifice, a star-studded action film set to begin shooting in September.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the antagonist leading raiding anarchists, with Chris Evans as the movie star she aims to kill.

Director Romain Gavras, known for Athena, brings a mythical quest to the big screen with a talented cast.

After teaming up with the strongest Avenger in the latest Mad Max film, Furiosa herself will star alongside another of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in an intriguing new project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Evans, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Brendan Fraser will star in Sacrifice from writer-director Romain Gavras. Gavras is best known for his work on Athena, the psychological thriller which premiered at the Venice Film Festival before arriving on Netflix. Sacrifice will be his debut English feature film, and he's accumulated quite the star-studded cast to help bring his new vision to the big screen.

Sacrifice will follow a high-end charity gala that is attacked by a violent group of insurgents who are on a mythical quest to fulfill prophecy. Taylor-Joy is set to play the antagonist and leader of the group of raiding anarchists, and Evans will assume the role of a movie star who she sets out to kill. In addition to writing and directing, Gavras will produce alongside Robert Walak of Iconoclast, as well Taylor-Joy and Evans. Will Arbery, who wrote Plano (2021) and an episode of Succession, will also receive a writing credit for his work on the film.

What Else Has the ‘Sacrifice’ Cast Been in Lately?

Evans days as Captain America may be behind him, but he's shown no signs of slowing down in his post-Marvel career. Since 2021, he's has appeared alongside major names such as Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Emily Blunt in films such as Free Guy, The Gray Man, Ghosted, and Pain Hustlers. Taylor-Joy is not far removed from an Emmy nomination for his work in The Queen's Gambit, and recently starred in The Menu, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and in the upcoming Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Fraser recently completed one of Hollywood's most tear-jerking comeback stories, winning an Oscar for his performance in The Whale, and was also set to star as Firefly in the canceled Batgirl film. It's been more than 20 years since Hayek was nominated for an Oscar for her work in Frida, but she's recently starred opposite big names in big franchises such as Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance, as well as Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie in Marvel's Eternals.

There is currently no official release date attached to Sacrifice, but the film is set to begin shooting in September. Check out Taylor-Joy alongside Chris Hemsworth in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, set to release on May 24.

