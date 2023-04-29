While he may always be Captain America to the world, Chris Evans has been part of many amazing projects that have nothing to do with the Marvel Universe. The good folks over at Rotten Tomatoes have provided a comprehensive list of some of the best performances from Evans.

No matter if he is playing a loving caretaker or a murderous rich elite trying to get what he thinks he deserves, Chris Evans truly has a way of genuinely diving into his characters. Maybe not considered a method actor, Evans is truly a master of his class, and he is a man to keep an eye on as he continues to do amazing things!

10 'The Losers' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 48%

Despite getting mixed reviews, ‘The Losers’ is an absolute classic with an amazing all-star cast of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, Idris Elba, and Jason Patric, among others. The film follows the exploits of an elite black-ops team of the US Special Forces.

While it was considered a box office dud, making only $30 million after a $25 million budget, it is still a fan favorite. Based on the Vertigo Comic series and directed by Peter Berg, this film is a must-see for any fans of Evans.

9 'Puncture' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 52%

Playing a drug-addicted, high-end attorney taking on a case to help a nurse who contracted HIV on the job by an accidental needle prick. After she later dies, Mike (Evans) decides to dive deeper into the case and seek justice for the horrific method of used needle use in hospitals.

Based on a true story, Puncture is every bit suspenseful as it is terribly sad. Watching Evans, Michael Biehn, and Jesse Martin is an eye-opening and majestic treat. Even though this film received relatively negative reviews, the truth being revealed is worth every single second of this beautiful feature.

8 'Cellular' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%

A wild and crazy rollercoaster of action, emotion, and excitement, ‘Cellular’ follows Ryan (Evans) as he risks his life to save a woman (Kim Basinger) who has been abducted. The absolute drama of the film is an edge-of-your-seat film, start to finish.

This is a genuinely classic ‘chase’ movie, and one that has zero boring moments. Evans’ performance is high-octane and magnificent. What his character does to save the abducted woman is beyond words, you might even say it is… Super human, perhaps.

7 'The Iceman' (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

A far cry from the world’s first Avenger, in this film, Evans stars as Mr. Freezy, a hitman for hire. Even at his darkest moments, it is impossible not to admire the genuine art of his craft. Evans is believable in this character, not because he is that in real life, but because he is an unparalleled actor.

Watching Evans’s wonderful chemistry with his cast mates Michael Shannon, Winona Ryder, and Ray Liotta makes this film even more enjoyable. The magnitude of talent and dedication to the craft found within this film is a beautiful thing to witness.

6 'Gifted' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73%

In one of his most touching roles to date, Giftedsees as Evans stars as Uncle Frank, a man taking care of his seven-year-old niece. He exhibits such tenderhearted devotion to his niece in this film; it is such a remarkable performance that will bring every emotional response to the surface.

With the lovely McKenna Grace, Jenny Slate, and Octavia Spencer, there are amazing emotions from start to finish in this film. This film truly lives up to the title, as it is a genuinely gifted film and a marvelously entertaining film worthy of anyone’s time.

5 'Lightyear' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

In this interestingly delightful imagining of an origin story for everyone's favorite Space Ranger, Evans voices the wonderful Buzz Lightyear. Despite Disney's best attempts at creating something magical in showing the world where Buzz really came from, they failed to hit the mark. The film suffered significant setbacks in the box office, and was considered a flop.

Even though the film was hit with various challenges, Evans' vocal portrayal of Buzz Lightyear will forever be one for the books! Despite backlash from die-hard Toy Story fans being upset that the amazing Tim Allen did not reprise his role as the spaceman, Evans did a magnificent job and really brought a new life to such a beloved character.

4 'Sunshine' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

In this futuristic Danny Boyle-directed film, we follow as a group of astronauts endeavors on something of a suicide mission to reignite the dying Sun. Evans stars as engineer James Mace, a level-headed former military man.

The film was a moderate success at the box office and with critics, and while Evans’ role was truly wonderful, it was the filmmaking genius of Boyle that has stood the test of time and proven that he is a master of his art and a genuine craftsman of film.

3 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ showcases Chris Evans’ comedic expertise. He stars as the Hollywood actor and pro skateboarder, Lucas Lee.

Along with Evans, the film stars Michael Cera as the titular lead, along with a truly powerful cast too plentiful to list here. Despite failing to even recoup the budget for the film and being a flop, it is a truly great film, entertainingly worthy of Evan’s presence.

2 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

In the not-so-distant future of 2031, after a failed attempt to stop global warming, the earth is thrown into a horrific modern-day ice age. The final remaining bits of the human race are all aboard a train that is self-sustaining as it traverses the entire globe.

The film was so well received that it caught the attention of nearly one hundred critical acclaim award nominations and winning twenty-five awards, in addition to making several top ten lists. Both Evans and his co-star, Tilda Swinton have been very highly praised for their remarkable performances.

1 'Knives Out' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Topping out the list is 2019s crime drama, ‘Knives Out’. The film follows a wildly combative family as they deal with the death and investigation of their marvelous patriarch (Christopher Plumber). Famous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is on the case, with the help of Marta (Ana de Armas).

Without giving anything away, Evans shines as the brightest light in this dark comedy. His performance is filled with an incredible balance of snark, snide, and appropriately fantastic dialog. He shows the world that he is more than just a super soldier, and he will likely always be remembered for this role.

