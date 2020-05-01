Here’s Your Chance to Play Board Games with the Avengers — All for Charity

We previously reported on Chris Pratt‘s incredible charity auction to bid on a role in the new Jurassic World — specifically one where you’re eaten by a damn dinosaur. And now, another famous Chris has stepped up to the charity plate. And while Chris Evans is the first to admit that “I don’t think I can beat getting eaten by a dinosaur,” what he’s offering is pretty cool too: The chance to play board games with and ask questions to the Avengers!

In service of the charities Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry, you can bid to play board games (remotely!) with Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. Then, you get a special chance to ask them anything in your own private Q&A! The entry rules are simple — One dollar gets you one raffle ticket for this opportunity. Pay $10 bucks, get ten tickets, get more chances. Pay more, get more, and help more charities! Everyone wins — and you are undoubtedly pure enough to yield mjolnir as a result.

Check out Evans’ full announcement tweet below — and click here to sign up for the raffle. For more in the world of “Avengers feel-good content,” here’s the Russo Brothers recording an opening night crowd of Avengers: Endgame.